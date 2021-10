Lane County Public Health is gearing up to deliver booster shots soon, and its readiness is setting it apart from other counties. On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized booster shots for people 65 and older, younger adults with underlying health conditions and those in workplaces that put them at higher risk for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel, called the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, said Thursday boosters should be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems. The extra dose would be given once they are at least six months past their last Pfizer shot.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO