Limp Bizkit Shares New Single and Lyric Video for “Dad Vibes”

Limp Bizkit has dropped a new single and lyric video for the track “Dad Vibes”. Originally premiered during the band’s concert at Lollapalooza in July, has been made available via Suretone Records and ADA. The band’s frontman Fred Durst has promised series of singles leading up to a new album, likely due later in 2021 or 2022. It will be their first new album since 2011’s Gold Cobra album. The band recently canceled their 2021 headline dates with Spiritbox over fears of the coronavirus pandemic. Watch the video now!