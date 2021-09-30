CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limp Bizkit Shares New Single and Lyric Video for “Dad Vibes”

Cover picture for the articleLimp Bizkit has dropped a new single and lyric video for the track “Dad Vibes”. Originally premiered during the band’s concert at Lollapalooza in July, has been made available via Suretone Records and ADA. The band’s frontman Fred Durst has promised series of singles leading up to a new album, likely due later in 2021 or 2022. It will be their first new album since 2011’s Gold Cobra album. The band recently canceled their 2021 headline dates with Spiritbox over fears of the coronavirus pandemic. Watch the video now!

Fred Durst
#Lollapalooza#The Band#Suretone Records#Ada#Gold Cobra
Billboard

Limp Bizkit Sign With AGI for North America Touring

"We are honored to welcome Limp Bizkit to AGI," said Arfa. "They are one of music's most energetic headliners and we can’t wait to bring the guys back to audiences around the country next summer." The group is expected to tour next summer after announcing in August that it would...
MUSIC
Billboard

Limp Bizkit Serve Up Swaggy 'Dad Vibes' on First New Song in Seven Years

Can't live with 'em, can't live without 'em. Limp Bizkit bounced back on Wednesday (Sept. 29) with their first new song in almost seven years, the swaggerific "Dad Vibes." The bouncy rap-rock anthem about fierce fathers that the group debuted during their Lollapalooza set in July dropped via a lyric video in which singer Fred Durst sports his new signature hipster carpool daddy look.
MUSIC
metalinjection

LIMP BIZKIT Drops Studio Version Of "Dad Vibes"

Limp Bizkit began playing a new song called "Dad Vibes" for fans at Lollapalooza 2021, and shortly after began promising fans that new music was finally coming. That day is finally here and you can hear a studio version of "Dad Vibes" below. The song is fairly short, catchy whether you want to admit it or not, and prominently features vocalist Fred Durst's new dad look.
MUSIC

