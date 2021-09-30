CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Special Report' All-Star Panel on the costs of Biden's spending bill

Cover picture for the articleJOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We talk about price tags. It is zero price tag on the debt. We are paying -- we're going to pay for everything we spend. JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The president always knew it would be a compromise. That's why he has been engaging with and listening to a range of members on their points of view. Some have expressed publicly that they are not comfortable with $3.5, even though zero, it costs zero dollars.

Kathy Nichols
2d ago

What's with her hands? Wonder if she can talk without using her hands! She needs to be put out to pasture.

