Duck Hunt Most Successful in This Area of the State

The Duck hunting season got off to great start last weekend in Minnesota as a whole. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He joined me on WJON this week. He says the hunt was better in Central and northern Minnesota that it was in southern Minnesota due in part to the drought. He says a lot of wood ducks, teal and blue and green winged ducks were harvested this past weekend. Schmitt says a "decent" amount of mallards were also taken. He says the best shooting is the first hour to hour and a half of the day when the sun comes up.