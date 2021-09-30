CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

More Schools in Tri-County Area Added to COVID Outbreak List

By Jim Maurice
 4 days ago
ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health has updated its weekly list of school buildings with an outbreak of COVID-19. Local schools on the list this week include Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School and High School, Sartell Middle School, High School, and Riverview Intermediate in Sartell, St. Cloud Tech High School, Oak Hill Community School in St. Cloud, and Prince of Peace Lutheran School in St. Cloud, Becker Middle School, ROCORI High School, Zimmerman Middle School and High School, Spectrum High School in Elk River, Avon Elementary, Eden Valley Elementary, and Sauk Centre Secondary.

103.7 THE LOON

New Hobby Farm 100 Acre Homestead Opens to Public in Princeton

A new hobby farm experience recently opened in Princeton, MN for seasonal fun. If you've ever entertained the idea of having your own hobby farm but weren't sure if it was a commitment you (or your significant other!) were ready to make, here's your chance to dip your toes into an authentic homestead experience. One Hundred Acre Homestead is a new hobby farm in Princeton, MN that offers you the opportunity to learn about and experience first-hand the homestead lifestyle!
PRINCETON, MN
103.7 THE LOON

COVID-19 Numbers Surpass Spring Surge at St. Cloud Hospital

The COVID-19 numbers at St. Cloud Hospital and within CentraCare have increased to the point where they have now surpassed the spring surge numbers. That according to CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris. He says they have 75 positive COVID-19 patients within CentraCare with more than 60 at St. Cloud Hospital. Dr. Morris says they have 20 people in the ICU/Critical Care Unit with 19 of those on ventilators. Morris says only 1 person in the ICU/Critical Care Unit has been vaccinated and that person is above 65 years of age. Morris says "most of the people we are caring for are unvaccinated." He says 11 total vaccinated people are currently hospitalized and all are older than 65.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Ghost of Man Who Founded Monticello, MN Haunts His Old Home Now

Tucked away in the middle of Monticello, MN the Tobias G. Mealey House sits hidden, abandoned...and -- as legend has it -- haunted. According to Roadtrippers.com, the Tobias G. Mealey House "is a historic house in Monticello, Minnesota, United States." Originally built in 1855 (LandmarkHunter.com says it was built in 1854) by Tobias Mealey, additions were built throughout the 19th century. In 1976 the home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places "for having local significance in the themes of commerce, exploration/settlement, and politics/government."
MONTICELLO, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Catholic Community Schools Enrollment is Up

St. Cloud Catholic Community Schools is off and running in the 2021-2022 school year. Catholic Community Schools President Scott Warzecha and Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan joined me on WJON today. Warzecha says enrollment is up approximately 60 to 80 students this year as opposed to last year. He says they have 1,961 students throughout their school system and work with approximately 800 families.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Sartell Hires New Parks Supervisor

SARTELL -- The city of Sartell has hired their first park supervisor. During Monday’s city council meeting, the council approved the hiring of Tony Krueger as supervisor for the newly created Sartell Parks Department. Krueger came to the Sartell Public Works team from the University of Minnesota Morris where he...
SARTELL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

[OPINION] Do you Feel Safe in St. Cloud?

Today on WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday program listeners expressed concern about their safety in the community. Concerns ranged from people driving too fast all over the city, potential drug crimes committed in their neighborhoods, violent crime happening at times and road work that needs attention. A female listener said she is...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
