More Schools in Tri-County Area Added to COVID Outbreak List

The COVID-19 numbers at St. Cloud Hospital and within CentraCare have increased to the point where they have now surpassed the spring surge numbers. That according to CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris. He says they have 75 positive COVID-19 patients within CentraCare with more than 60 at St. Cloud Hospital. Dr. Morris says they have 20 people in the ICU/Critical Care Unit with 19 of those on ventilators. Morris says only 1 person in the ICU/Critical Care Unit has been vaccinated and that person is above 65 years of age. Morris says "most of the people we are caring for are unvaccinated." He says 11 total vaccinated people are currently hospitalized and all are older than 65.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO