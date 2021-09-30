Winners and Losers of Redistricting So Far

The first maps from the redistricting efforts have been released, and as expected they heavily favor Republicans. Here’s a list of winners and losers with the current lines. Texas District 2 is so famously gerrymandered that even people who don’t live in the state can sometimes recognize it’s mishappen appearance as it snakes around the city to avoid racial minorities. Possibly conscious of all the ridicule, the new map would make the district less blatantly obvious without sacrificing any safety for Republicans. The proposed lines would now include a good chunk of Montgomery County, and continue to keep Crenshaw, a rising Republican star, in his U.S. House seat.