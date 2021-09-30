CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Winners and Losers of Redistricting So Far

By Jef Rouner
Reform Austin
Reform Austin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first maps from the redistricting efforts have been released, and as expected they heavily favor Republicans. Here’s a list of winners and losers with the current lines. Texas District 2 is so famously gerrymandered that even people who don’t live in the state can sometimes recognize it’s mishappen appearance as it snakes around the city to avoid racial minorities. Possibly conscious of all the ridicule, the new map would make the district less blatantly obvious without sacrificing any safety for Republicans. The proposed lines would now include a good chunk of Montgomery County, and continue to keep Crenshaw, a rising Republican star, in his U.S. House seat.

www.reformaustin.org

Comments / 0

Related
Reform Austin

New Texas District Maps Severely Underrepresent Minorities

In possibly the least surprising thing that has happened in Texas politics all year, the latest district maps drawn by Republicans based on the 2020 U.S. Census severely underrepresent minorities. The Census made one thing very clear when it comes to Texas’ explosive population growth: it was almost completely thanks...
TEXAS STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.26.21

Greg Steube showed some home-run power. But Marco Rubio? He's at it again. With muted fanfare, Florida’s minimum wage increased Thursday from $8.65 an hour to $10. By 2026, the minimum will be $15 per hour. That’s five years away. For a 40-hour workweek, the current minimum works out to...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Allred
Person
Michael Mccaul
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Troy Nehls
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Joe Manchin leans over deck of his yacht to tell protesters he will oppose Medicare expansion

Democratic senator Joe Manchin had an awkward exchange with protesters from the deck of his yacht this week as his party was forced to delay voting on two infrastructure bills because he has opposed parts of the legislation.From his $250,000 boat named “Almost Heaven” on the Potomac River in DC, the centrist from West Virginia explained why he opposed a major part of the bill championed by progressives - the expansion of Medicare to include dental and vision care, and hearing aids.“We will get to that eventually, but right now we can’t even take care...it’s going to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden declares war on showerheads

President Joe Biden may lack the authority to reach into your shower and turn the dial down in order to save water. Still, he is doing all he can to declare war on high-pressure showerheads. The Department of Energy has proposed a regulatory change reversing a Trump measure that allowed...
POTUS
CNN

What Mitch McConnell is betting on

(CNN) — Two weeks out from a dangerous debt default with broad consequences for the American economy, Mitch McConnell isn't budging. "Republicans' position is simple," wrote the Senate minority leader in a public letter to President Joe Biden on Monday. "We have no list of demands. For two and a half months, we have simply warned that since your party wishes to govern alone, it must handle the debt limit alone as well."
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#New Texas#West Texas#Redistricting#Dallas#House#Democratic
Axios

Andrew Yang says he officially left the Democratic Party

Andrew Yang announced on Monday that he changed his voter registration from "Democrat" to "Independent," calling the move a "strangely emotional experience." What he's saying: While Yang said he has identified as a Democrat for years and has "dozens of friends and confidantes who are entrenched in the Democratic Party," he is "confident that no longer being a Democrat is the right thing."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Sen. Susan Collins floats GOP support for a debt limit hike in exchange for Democrats abandoning Biden's $3.5 trillion social spending plan

Sen. Collins floated GOP support for a debt limit hike if Democrats abandoned Biden's economic agenda. Democrats flatly dismissed Collin's suggestion as a non-starter. Republicans are refusing to raise the debt limit, intensifying a standoff that's pushing the US closer to default. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine suggested Senate Republicans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Post

Three bad takes about Biden and his agenda

Pundits tend to double down on their assumptions even when confronted with contradictory information. That might explain why so much of the coverage on the battle over President Biden’s agenda is unhelpful or downright wrong. Here are three bad takes that should be retired:. “Biden never ran on this.” This...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reform Austin

Reform Austin

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT

We’re Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.

 https://www.reformaustin.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy