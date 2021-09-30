CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, KY

Taylor golf trio qualifies for state

Central Kentucky News-Journal
 4 days ago

Three Taylor County golfers qualified for the state tournament as individuals following strong performances at their respective region tournaments. The Taylor County boys golf team failed to capture their goal of a region title last week, finishing in third place, but two golfers, Luke Coyle and Seth Smith, qualified for state as individuals. Coyle made the cut by carding a 70, only behind Bethlehem golfer Xander Tucker’s 69, while Smith’s 75 also earned him a spot at state.

