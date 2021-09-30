Taylor Co. football improves to 5-1
Taylor County football continued to shine last week, notching a 52-35 home win over Casey County to move to 5-1 on the 2021 season. As has been the case most of the season, Taylor dominated the line of scrimmage and imposed its will in the run game, racking up more than 350 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Freshman Peyton Smith accounted for 191 of those yards and four touchdowns, while sophomore Kaden Smith added 121 yards on 16 carries, including a touchdown. Kaden – who Cards’ head coach Sam Marple identified as last week’s “player of the game” – also added a kickoff return touchdown, two-point conversion, and an interception on the other side of the ball.www.cknj.com
