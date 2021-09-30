CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Taylor County, KY

Taylor Co. football improves to 5-1

Central Kentucky News-Journal
 4 days ago

Taylor County football continued to shine last week, notching a 52-35 home win over Casey County to move to 5-1 on the 2021 season. As has been the case most of the season, Taylor dominated the line of scrimmage and imposed its will in the run game, racking up more than 350 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Freshman Peyton Smith accounted for 191 of those yards and four touchdowns, while sophomore Kaden Smith added 121 yards on 16 carries, including a touchdown. Kaden – who Cards’ head coach Sam Marple identified as last week’s “player of the game” – also added a kickoff return touchdown, two-point conversion, and an interception on the other side of the ball.

www.cknj.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Retired NFL Quarterback Reportedly Being “Closely Monitored”

A retired NFL quarterback is reportedly being “closely monitored” by teams across the league heading into the fourth week of the regular season. Josh McCown, 40, last played in the National Football League in 2020. He spent time with both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans in 2020. The...
NFL
TheAtlantaVoice

4 takeaways: Washington beat the Falcons 34-30 in wild game

Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons fell to 1-3 on the season as they were beaten by the Washington Football Team 34-30 in a wildly unpredictable game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons led for 59 minutes and 27 seconds until The Football Team, led by Collins Hill High School alum Taylor Heinicke, traveled 76 yards on seven plays. J.D. McKissic took […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
County
Taylor County, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
thedraftnetwork.com

Fantasy Football Players You Can Drop After Week 4

Folks, football moves fast. With one week comes the next, and just like that, we’ve found ourselves through a quarter of the season in the blink of an eye. While I send my best wishes to your fantasy roster and hope for fruitful repercussions come the end of your campaign, some of you have found yourself scraping to keep yourself afloat early in the year. While your lack of success thus far could be attributed to many things, let’s dive right into a group of players (and two defenses) you shouldn’t hesitate to drop moving forward that should offer some transactional wiggle room.
NFL
The Big Lead

Chase Young Called For Horrible Roughing the Passer Call on Matt Ryan

Chase Young is the latest victim of the NFL's emphasis on eliminating contact with the quarterback from football. On a 4th and 2 play Young chased down Matt Ryan in the backfield as the was trying to throw the ball down field. Ryan pump faked and Young put his hands...
NFL
calumetwarriors.com

Week 5 Football Recap

The Warriors DOMINATED East Chicago at home cruising to a 52-0 Victory on Teacher Appreciation Night. 5 different players scored Touchdowns and the defense gave up 63 total yards. Quentin Falls threw for 179 yards and 2 Touchdowns. Jamarie Murry added 4 catches and 151 yards to his team leading totals including an 80 yard TD reception. Anthony Ponce led all rushers with 83 yards and 2 touchdowns and Faustino Ponce added 2 rushing Touchdowns. David Flores added 11 tackles defensively to lead the way while also catching a Touchdown. Alex Ponce returned to action and had 10 tackles on the night. The Warriors improved to 4-1 on the season and travel to Griffith next week for a big conference match-up! Go Warriors!
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#Taylor Co
The Spun

Mel Kiper Says 1 College Quarterback Is Dropping Fast

Longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently updated his big board for the 2022 NFL Draft, which is still months away. One star college football quarterback is “tumbling” on his draft board. Kiper Jr. revealed that Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler has fallen hard on his latest big...
NFL
Herald Tribune

Area high school football rankings: Who's No. 1 entering Week 5?

LARGE SCHOOLS (Classes 6A to 8A) 1. (1) VENICE (3-0) — Venice overcame an early blunder and its first three miscues of the season to rout previously unbeaten Sarasota. Venice might not be as fortunate if it is careless with the football this week when Palmetto comes to town. 2....
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa WR reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal following Week 5

Iowa is one of the best teams in the country 5 weeks into the college football season. They are 5-0 on the year and are No. 3 in the Week 6 edition of the AP Top-25 poll. Iowa got some bad news on Monday with WR Qua’von Matthews entering the transfer portal.
IOWA STATE
carbondaletimes.com

JC improves to 3-1 with 48-0 thumping of Hamilton Co.

JOHNSTON CITY -- The Indians rolled to a third straight Black Diamond Conference win Friday night with a 48-0 win over Hamilton County. Even with a decisive victory, Indians Head Coach Todd Thomas knows there are improvements his team can make. "The ids played hard," he said, "but we have...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IL
Village Living

The Reset: Spartans improve to 5-0

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here. The Mountain Brook football team put forth another strong showing last Friday night, running away from Shades Valley in a Class 6A, Region 5 contest. Click here for a full recap of the contest.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
telegram.com

Holy Cross football storms past Monmouth, 45-15, improves to 3-1 on season

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Plenty has changed since the Holy Cross football team's last trip to Monmouth two years ago. The Crusaders were making their first appearance to the NCAA FCS postseason under coach Bob Chesney, and the Hawks made the most of that playoff inexperience. But since then,...
FOOTBALL
OCRegister

Foothill football locks up Orange’s high-powered offense, improves to 5-0

ORANGE — Foothill’s defense knew exactly how many points Orange scored last week and set out to make a statement Thursday in the teams’ anticipated football showdown. The Knights’ decree: no offensive explosion this time. No. 11 Foothill accomplished just that, shutting out the high-powered Panthers for the final three...
ORANGE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy