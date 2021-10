SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A group of three young men were involved in at least three random assaults over a roughly four-hour span in Brooklyn Tuesday. The first incident in the crime spree happened just before 4:30 p.m. in front of 2428 East 27th Street in Sheepshead Bay, where an 81-year-old man was walking when an unknown individual approached and asked, "Where is the B44 bus?"