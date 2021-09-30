The Playbooks
We are creating a series of sophisticated and imaginative collections of NFTs and are looking for talented, experienced 2D and 3D illustrators to join our creative force. The Playbooks is a team of experienced tech entrepreneurs with multiple exits under their belt (former Harvard Business School alumni, ex-Facebook, Pinterest) in the Web2 world. As innovative leaders with deep expertise of product, marketing and fan engagement, we are now helping brands scale in the Web3 Crypto and NFT world.www.shillingtoneducation.com
