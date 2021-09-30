The Playbooks

It’s official: Kelly Campbell is the new president of Peacock, NBCUniversal announced. The appointment comes two days after Campbell announced that she was leaving Disney’s Hulu, where she had served as president. Campbell will join the Peacock leadership team starting in November and will be based in the Los Angeles area. She will report to Matt Strauss, Chairman, NBCU’s Direct-to-Consumer and International. In the role, Campbell will be responsible for Peacock’s streaming business and work closely with leadership across NBCUniversal’s TV , film, news, and sports on Peacock live and original programming. “On the heels of Peacock’s success in its first year, we are...

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO