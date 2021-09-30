Governor Announces $24.7 Million Grant, Celebrates Virginia’s Progress in College Access
~ Grant to help more Virginia students apply for millions in federal college aid ~. RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced a $24.7 million federal GEAR UP grant to increase access to higher education and jobs training for Virginia students. This 7-year grant will allow the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia to launch a statewide college access initiative and help ensure Virginia students do not miss out on millions in federal financial aid.
