Warhammer Plus Issues Trailer For Hammer & Bolter Episodes 4-6

By John Schwarz
bubbleblabber.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarhammer Plus has issued a new trailer for the next three episodes of it’s anthology horror series, Hammer & Bolter and you can watch it below. The series is slated to return October 6th and judging from the trailer you can expect ample amounts of swords, monsters, and…well…blood. Synopsis:. Hammer...

