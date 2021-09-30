CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Coffee Shop Wired Cultivates Community & Craft Coffee

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoused in what used to be the Islander Bookstore, Wired Coffee Company’s main inspiration was simple: serve quality coffee to the community in an accessible way. With Wired, the sister shop to Roasted Coffee, the team behind the business wanted to create an additional community gathering space, fueled by the passion of coffee, where people could feel comfortable and welcomed. A few months shy of its second anniversary, it’s safe to say they’ve achieved exactly what they set out to do.

