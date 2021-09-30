Interview with Local Author and Professor Dr. Rossy Lima de Padilla

Cadwell Turnbull is a graduate from the North Carolina State University’s Creative Writing M.F.A. in Fiction and English M.A. in Linguistics. Turnbull is also a graduate of Clarion West 2016. His short fiction has appeared in The Verge, Lightspeed, Nightmare, and Asimov’s Science Fiction, and a number of anthologies. His novel The Lesson was the winner of the 2020 Neukom Institute Literary Award in the debut category. His debut novel, The Lesson was shortlisted for the VCU Cabell Award and longlisted for the Massachusetts Book Award. Turnbull grew up in the U.S. Virgin Islands and currently lives in Raleigh where he teaches creative writing at North Carolina State University. His second novel is No Gods, No Monsters and he recently talked about it with Daryl Maxwell for the LAPL Blog.

