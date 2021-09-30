How Nonprofit The Traveling Library is Bringing Literary Access to Our Community

Libraries are masters at working together. We know we can do more for you as a group than individually, so we share collections, resources and talent. On a typical visit to your local library, you browse the shelves, pick out your next incredible read, maybe use a computer or attend a program. If the item you want is not on the shelves, then you go to the catalog and are able to search the collections of 10 other nearby libraries. The Pac2 Consortium includes 10 Northern Michigan libraries and allows you to see what is available at all of them. If you don’t find what you want nearby, you can browse the shelves of almost all the libraries in Michigan via MeL.org. The Michigan eLibrary is a statewide catalog available through your local library’s catalog . Imagine being able to access Michigan’s major university libraries, historical libraries and special collections. You can. Occasionally, you still can’t find that treasure you are looking for and your librarian does an interlibrary loan and finds it in the the world catalog.

