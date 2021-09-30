CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

5 Not So Basic Pumpkin Spice Finds in the Coastal Bend

thebendmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a certain flavor that seems to have become the staple essence of the fall season: pumpkin spice. With it, one key beverage has climbed its way to the top and become the pinnacle of seasonal coffee drinks. You know it, you love it, it’s the pumpkin spice latte. While local coffee shops have their own delicious versions of this popular drink, you might find yourself a little PSL’d out. If that’s the case, have no fear! This enticing ingredient can create more than just a tasty coffee, fueling an array of goodies ready to help you enjoy this quintessential element of the season.

www.thebendmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Customers Are Noticing This Widespread Issue With Chick-fil-A's Food

Chick-fil-A may be the country's favorite fast-food chain as well as its Drive-Thru Restaurant of the Year, but even this beloved brand can't guarantee a top-notch experience 100% of the time. According to customers who regularly enjoy Chick-fil-A's grub, there may be a widespread issue across the chain's system which is hindering the quality of the food it puts out.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
stevenscountytimes.com

Homemade Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer

Quick and easy four ingredient Pumpkin Spice Creamer that you can make at home and add to your coffee or latte!. [adthrive-in-post-video-player video-id=”JTlzNrqv” upload-date=”2021-09-22T13:00:00.000Z” name=”Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer” description=”It’s fall and the perfect time to make a batch of your own homemade Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer. It’s so quick and easy to make and the perfect addition to your morning coffee or pumpkin spice latte!” player-type=”default” override-embed=”default”]
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
foodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Recipe)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
RECIPES
EatThis

America's Largest Drive-In Restaurant Just Added an Epic New Cheeseburger to Its Menu

America's largest drive-in restaurant is offering a beefed-up take on its classic grilled cheese sandwich. Sonic Drive-In is adored for its wide variety of food and beverage options. In fact, the chain claims that customers can create no fewer than 1.3 million different distinct orders based on all of the potential customizations to its menu—especially the Slushes, the flavors of which can easily be blended together. (Related: 100 Unhealthiest Foods on the Planet)
RESTAURANTS
On Milwaukee

7 spots for tasty tacos

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee!. It's National Taco Day. So it seems apropos to celebrate with a plate filled with delicious tacos. Whether you prefer traditional fillings or more out-of-the-box options, there...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shops#Food Drink#Cookie Crumb Bake Shop#Airline
YubaNet

The Science Behind the Appeal of Pumpkin Spice

Fall is still days away but at coffee shops and grocery stores, it’s already peak autumn thanks to the arrival of a certain flavor that has come to signal the season’s unofficial start. Everyone knows, it’s pumpkin spice time. But why?. Johns Hopkins University perception researchers can say a key...
SCIENCE
CBS Minnesota

How Did Pumpkin Spice Become The Flavor Of Fall?

This was originally published on Sept. 10, 2019. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It seems like everyone is selling something pumpkin spice these days. According to Nielsen, sales for pumpkin-flavored products reached $488 million last season. So, how did pumpkin spice become the flavor of fall? Good Question. “It’s hard to say goodbye to summer,” says Megan Baumler, program director for Nutrition and Dietetics at St. Catherine University. “But, if we can latch onto something, it makes it easier to transition.” It’s part feeling, part taste. Research from NPD shows buyers of pumpkin-spice lattes visit those chains twice as much in the season and buy ten percent more. In...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Culpeper Star Exponent

How to make a pumpkin spice latte at home

If pumpkin spice lattes are your weakness, you'll be happy to learn you can enjoy them in the comfort of your own home. And when you make them yourself, you won’t have to spend any extra money at your local coffee shop. These autumn beverages are easy to make, and with the right preparation, you'll be sipping pumpkin spice lattes out of your favorite mug in no time.
FOOD & DRINKS
thesouthernladycooks.com

PUMPKIN SPICE MINI BUNDT CAKES

These Pumpkin Spice Mini Bundt Cakes are so easy! These little cakes are super simple, since they are only 4 ingredients. Sometimes you just need something simple but super cute! These would be the perfect addition to any Fall brunch. Y. Pumpkin Spice Mini Bundt Cakes Ingredients needed:. Betty Crocker...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
momtrends.com

Perfect for Fall Pumpkin Spice Dirt Bomb Recipe

Get your pumpkin spice fix with this tasty dirt bomb recipe. Unlike fried donuts, this recipe is a little lighter and, since no hot oil is involved, a lot less messy. These dirt bombs, or baked donuts, are irresistible cakey muffins that are spiked with nutmeg and ginger, and rolled in melted butter and cinnamon sugar.
RECIPES
dcpostgazette.com

Enjoying the pumpkin spice everything of life

Used to be you could tell it was fall when the temperatures dropped, school started or the leaves turned color. Nowadays, you just look for the most certain sign of fall in our modern world: the return of pumpkin spice. “Look Daddy, pumpkin spice Cheerios! Can we buy 10 boxes?” To paraphrase a thought from comedian Brian Regan, Whoever the […]
RECIPES
theroastedroot.net

Spiced Apple Pumpkin Bread with Streusel Topping

Warmly-spiced, lusciously moist and fluffy Gluten-Free Apple Pumpkin Bread with a cinnamon crumble streusel topping is everything we all love about fall baked into one healthier treat!. Heat it up with butter for the ultimate autumn experience. During the fall, there’s always that classic toss up between apple treats and...
RECIPES
newscentermaine.com

No, pumpkin spice doesn't actually contain pumpkin

The return of autumn means the return of fall-themed drinks and holiday items, like the polarizing pumpkin spice latte. Starbucks reintroduced the drink on Aug. 24, and many people are also making their own at home, with pumpkin spice-flavored items are also popping up in stores nationwide. But despite its popularity, some people are confused about what actually goes into pumpkin spice.
RECIPES
gardentherapy.ca

DIY Pumpkin Spice Candle in a Real Pumpkin

Without a doubt, pumpkin spice has taken the fall world by storm. I love the way it smells, instantly making me feel cozy and ready for the sweater weather season. This pumpkin spice candle is the embodiment of the seasonal favourite, filling your home with the signature scent in the cutest DIY pumpkin container.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Pumpkin Spiced Hummus Dips

With temperatures dropping and leaves falling, Trader Joe's has just unveiled its new Pumpkin Spice Hummus. Perfectly timed for the start of the fall season, Trader Joe's new Pumpkin Spice Hummus is the ultimate seasonal snack. The sweet dip starts with vine-dried garbanzo beans, which are then soaked in water, steamed, and mashed into a smooth puree. The beans are then combined with pumpkin purée (instead of the usual tahini), cane sugar, and pumpkin pie spices, as well as notes of vanilla and maple. As Trader Joe's explains, the "smooth Pumpkin Spice Hummus is great for spreading on all kinds of crackers (and cookies!), and it even works well as a dip." Just be sure to pick up this seasonal treat before winter arrives.
FOOD & DRINKS
pacificsandiego.com

According to Bivouac Ciderworks, it’s Pumpkin Spice time

Is it even fall if we’re not drinking pumpkin spice everything?. Bivouac Ciderworks wants to make sure you get your pumpkin spice fix with the launch of its Cat’s Paw Pumpkin-Spice Cider. The annual, limited edition cider is made with the season’s signature spices, plus pumpkin and pear. It’s 6%...
SAN DIEGO, CA
104.7 KISS FM

7 Fall Scents To Enjoy That Aren’t Pumpkin Spice

It's officially Fall and I give my Pumpkin Spice loving friends full permission to indulge in their favorite flavor of the season. But don't mind me as I steer clear of this trend and offer some suggestions for Fall scents that don't include Pumpkin Spice. From light and fruity scents...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy