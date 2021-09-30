CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OK

Howard Kritzer Smith, III

Shawnee News-Star
 6 days ago

Officer Howard Kritzer Smith III was born on May 11, 1969, in Spokane, Washington to Howard Kritzer Smith II and Grace Marie (Higdon) Kirby. He passed from this life on Monday, September 27, 2021, in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 52 years. Howard was raised and educated in Meeker, Oklahoma and graduated with the Meeker High School Class of 1987. He then went on to attend classes at St Gregory's University in Shawnee, Oklahoma and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Howard was married on October 1, 1996, in Las Vegas, Nevada to Susan Cathleen (Daniels) Smith. He spent most of his working life as a police officer with the Owasso Police Department for 26 years. In his time with the department, Howard has served on the Honor Guard and as the Assistant S.W.A.T. Commander. He enjoyed a variety of past times such as going to the lake, jeeping, playing pranks, and serving as Tori's modeling manager.

