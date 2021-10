Davis Mills hasn’t started a game yet, but he has shown enough to his Houston Texans teammates for them to believe in him when he does. The Texans will start Mills Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 at NRG Stadium. The third-rounder from Stanford will be the fifth rookie signal caller to start for Houston and the 18th different quarterback to make a start in franchise history.

