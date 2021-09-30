CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Mayor Suthers to deliver State of the City address on Oct. 15

By Staff Writer
csbj.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor John Suthers will deliver his seventh State of the City address from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15 at The Broadmoor's Hall B. "Suthers will highlight our community’s resiliency through the pandemic, the city’s infrastructure and economic improvements, along with several other accomplishments," according to a city-issued news release. "The Mayor will also identify and discuss some of the city’s current challenges."

www.csbj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden administration reverses rule banning federally funded clinics from making abortion referrals

The Biden administration has rescinded a Trump-era rule banning any provider who offers abortions or refers patients for abortions from receiving Title X funding. The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced it's finalizing the reversal of the rule, effective November 8. Title X funding covers health care services like STD screenings and contraception for low-income Americans. Supporters of the Trump-era rule, implemented in March 2019, saw it as a way to take funding away from Planned Parenthood and other groups that provide abortion services, and as a way to potentially curb some abortions.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Hollywood production workers authorize historic strike

Members of the union representing roughly 60,000 TV and film production workers voted nearly unanimously to authorize a strike, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) announced Monday. The union said that nearly 99 percent of its members voted for the first nationwide strike in the union’s 128-year history.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Two Americans win Medicine Nobel for work on heat and touch

STOCKHOLM, Oct 4 (Reuters) - American scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the 2021 Nobel Prize for Medicine on Monday for the discovery of receptors in the skin that sense temperature and touch and could pave the way for new pain-killers. Their work, carried out independently, has helped show...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Suthers

Comments / 0

Community Policy