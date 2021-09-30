Mayor Suthers to deliver State of the City address on Oct. 15
Mayor John Suthers will deliver his seventh State of the City address from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15 at The Broadmoor's Hall B. "Suthers will highlight our community’s resiliency through the pandemic, the city’s infrastructure and economic improvements, along with several other accomplishments," according to a city-issued news release. "The Mayor will also identify and discuss some of the city’s current challenges."www.csbj.com
