CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Sony acquires remake masters Bluepoint Games

By Mike Minotti, @tolkoto
VentureBeat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony announced today that it has added Bluepoint Games to its PlayStation Studios family of first-party developers. In the blog post announcing the acquisition, head of PlayStation Studios Herman Hulst said, “With each of its projects, Bluepoint has raised the bar on console-defining visuals and gameplay, and the studio’s vast expertise in world building and character creation will be a huge plus for future PlayStation Studios properties.”

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Epic Games to launch achievements and new XR project

Epic Games today announced it’s adding achievements to some of the games in the Epic Games Store, starting next week. It’s also announced that it was rolling out an augmented reality version of its Project Anywhere proof of concept to Microsoft HoloLens 2. Achievements, or the acknowledgement of an in-game...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Rumour – Bluepoint’s Next Project Is A Bloodborne Remaster Or Remake

As much as the Demon’s Souls Remake was appreciated by Souls fans old and new for bringing a classic game to modern consoles, if you asked the community of FromSoftware fans about which game they wanted to get the remaster or remake treatment, the answer would more than likely be Bloodborne, and a new rumour suggests that’s exactly what Bluepoint is focused on next.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
gamepressure.com

Rummaging For Remakes - Retro Games That Deserve a Remake

Old games for the first computers, Atari, ZX Spectrum or Commodore 64, need their voice. They may have aged a lot, but they still deserve... a remake!. There’s a song by the late, great Peter Allen that tell us, Everything old is new again. While I’ve never been a huge fan of this kind of nonsense, it’s hard to deny that our popular culture is constantly recycling itself, and nowhere is this trend more prevalent than the video game industry where “upgrades,” remakes, re-masters, and “demakes” seem to lurk around every corner.
FIFA
ComicBook

Demon's Souls Remake Developer Reportedly Working on "Remake of a Beloved Game"

Developer Bluepoint Games announced this week that it would be officially joining PlayStation Studios after the company was purchased by Sony. To go along with this revelation, Bluepoint also gave eager fans a hint of what it is working on next. Specifically, Bluepoint's studio head divulged that the developer is currently toiling away on an original project. And while this might be the main title that Bluepoint is informing fans about at the moment, it doesn't seem to be the only game that is in the works right now.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

How to play the Halo Infinite beta on Xbox this weekend

After a lengthy delay, the Halo Infinite release date is just around the corner. Developed by 343 Industries and released by Xbox Game Studios, the newest entry into the Halo franchise was originally supposed to launch alongside the Xbox Series S and Series X in November 2020.Before the full game arrives in December, however, Xbox players will have access to a full open beta or “flight” from 1 October – 4 October. Following previously closed and invite-only flight tests, this limited time beta is open to everyone.Here’s what you need to know.How to play the Halo Infinite beta on...
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

The DeanBeat: What’s coming next for the games industry

The core of the game industry is doing just fine. By various measures, it grew users and revenues by 23% last year when the pandemic made almost everything else fall apart. The center held. But our next game conference is about the edges of the industry and the opportunities to expand the game industry beyond its natural borders.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluepoint Games#Remakes#Playstation Studios
VentureBeat

StreamElements acquires YouTube multichannel network Paragon

StreamElements announced today they’re acquiring the YouTube multichannel network Paragon, which includes YouTubers such as SypherPK, xNestorio, and Kiingtong. Paragon is “a YouTube Network & Digital Media company” that offers a suite of services to content creators to boost their visibility and content quality. Gil Hirsch, CEO of StreamElements, said...
BUSINESS
gamingideology.com

Sony buys Bluepoint Games and this time working on “original content”

Sony has tormented us for a long time. With the purchase of Housemarque, it had already been leaked that Bluepoint Games would also be acquired. Sony Japan simply shared the wrong image on social media. Today they made the thing official. Bluepoint Games is now part of SIE Worldwide Studios....
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Limp Bizkit in Final Fantasy, PlayStation acquisitions, and more | GB Decides 216

Welcome to October here at GamesBeat Decides. On this episode, the crew talks about PlayStation’s acquisition of Bluepoint and what it means for that studio’s games. Also, is the Metroid Prime Trilogy really coming? Turns out that Nintendo might have other plans. Oh, and Limp Bizkit is in a Final Fantasy game sorta. The crew talks about all of that and more, so join them, won’t you?
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Game Jolt raises $2.6M to expand social platform for Gen Z gamers

Game Jolt has raised $2.6 million to expand its social platform where millions of Gen Z gamers and creators share and discover content around their favorite video games. The funding round marks a big milestone for a company that has come a long way and is notable for having a female CEO and husband-and-wife leadership.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SONY
VentureBeat

Konami reportedly returning to its most popular (and neglected) games

Konami is reportedly interested in reviving popular video game franchises it allowed to fall dormant, including Castlevania and Metal Gear Solid. Konami’s business has overall taken a dip in the last few years — according to financial disclosures earlier this year, its digital entertainment business is the only part of its business that was growing during the pandemic era. Now, most likely because it’s seeing how fruitful video games have been in the last year-and-a-half, Konami is allegedly planning to return to the market in a big way.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Bluepoint's Demon's Souls Remake Has Sold More Than 1 Million Copies

In the wake of Sony Interactive Entertainment's purchase of Bluepoint Games — the studio behind highly-regarded remakes such as Shadow of the Colossus — the console holder has confirmed that Demon's Souls has sold more than one million copies since its 2020 debut on PlayStation 5. The news was buried...
VIDEO GAMES
Front Office Sports

Sony Acquires Another Gaming Studio

Sony acquired Texas-based video game developer Bluepoint Games on Thursday, adding to its growing portfolio of first-party studios. Terms were not disclosed. Bluepoint is the studio behind the remake of “Demon’s Souls” for PlayStation 5, which has sold more than 1.4 million copies since its November 2020 release, and the “Metal Gear Solid HD Collection” remake. Now, the studio will have funding to produce original content.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Bluepoint Teases New, Original Game

With Bluepoint Games now officially acquired by PlayStation to be a part of the PlayStation Studios group, people are looking forward to what the studio will put out next under the PlayStation name. While Bluepoint is best known for its remasters and remakes, whatever the company's working on currently apparently isn't following that same path since it's said to be original content instead. It hasn't yet been specified what that original game might be, however.
VIDEO GAMES
Trusted Reviews

PlayStation acquires studio behind Demon’s Souls remake

PlayStation Studios is continuing to grow, as the developers of Demon Souls and Shadow of Colossus remake have joined Sony. Sony Interactive Entertainment has acquired another key studio in the industry, as Bluepoint Games has now officially joined the PlayStation Studios family. Bluepoint Games is responsible for the critically acclaimed...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy