Sony acquires remake masters Bluepoint Games
Sony announced today that it has added Bluepoint Games to its PlayStation Studios family of first-party developers. In the blog post announcing the acquisition, head of PlayStation Studios Herman Hulst said, “With each of its projects, Bluepoint has raised the bar on console-defining visuals and gameplay, and the studio’s vast expertise in world building and character creation will be a huge plus for future PlayStation Studios properties.”venturebeat.com
