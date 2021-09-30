Incubus Return to ‘Morning View’ House for 20th Anniversary Livestream

Revered drummer and global icon Travis Barker will celebrate Halloween weekend with the exclusive Travis Barker’s House of Horrors PPV Global Online Event with NoCap on October 28th at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT. Special guests at Barker’s House of Horrors include Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, Mark Hoppus, Blackbear, Iann Dior, and JXDN. The “Queen of Rock” Allison Hagendorf, Danger Ehren from Jackass, and The Dingo will be the hosts for the evening. Through Barker’s several decades long career, he has been lauded as one of the best drummers of all time with his ease of crafting beats for both punk rock and hip hop music. With Barker lending both his entertainment industry and musical prowess to NoCap, the partners will put on an exclusive Halloween broadcast from a private Haunted Estate. Make sure to get your tickets early so you can experience this highly anticipated, limited time Halloween party and grab some of the exclusive and ultra-limited merchandise capsule.

