CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. Supreme Court to Consider Senator Cruz’s Campaign Finance Challenge

By Reuters
Reform Austin
Reform Austin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sept 30 (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear the Federal Election Commission’s bid to restore a campaign finance law that caps the amount of money that candidates can be reimbursed for personal loans to their campaigns in a challenge brought by Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

www.reformaustin.org

Comments / 0

Related
coloradosun.com

Littwin: Conservative Supreme Court justices are asking us to, please, stop calling them partisan hacks

You may have noticed that an unusual number of Supreme Court justices have taken to publicly defending themselves — my favorite is Amy Coney Barrett’s we’re-not-partisan-hacks defense — as credible, balls-and-strikes arbiters of American law, unswayed by politics or by the fact that Donald Trump had been unusually candid when saying he would appoint only justices he was sure would overturn Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kfgo.com

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Oracle challenge to Pentagon cloud contract

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday put an end to Oracle Corp’s challenge to how the Pentagon awarded the government’s now-canceled $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract. The justices declined to hear Oracle’s appeal of a lower court ruling that found that the Austin, Texas-based business software...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
UPI News

SCOTUS to hear appeal in Ted Cruz campaign finance case

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal by the Federal Election Commission on a lower court's decision allowing Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to bypass federal limits on how much candidates can be reimbursed for personal loans made to their campaigns. On June...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Donald Trump
Slate

Republicans Have No Idea How to Defend the Supreme Court’s Shadow Docket

Adam Serwer has a smart piece in the Atlantic this week, taking the Supreme Court justices to task for refusing to come clean about their ideological and political agendas. They want to press a radical, minoritarian conservative agenda while also, he writes, demanding “that the public acquiesce to their self-delusion that they are wise sages who hold themselves above the vulgarities of partisan politics, even as they deliver sweeping victories to a conservative movement and Republican Party that have worked for half a century to achieve those victories.” As Serwer notes, Republicans are entitled to use whatever legal means necessary to pack the court with foes of reproductive freedom. What they are not entitled to do is to both lie about that project and then rage incoherently at those who note that it happened. It’s why Mitch McConnell can’t both brag about stealing Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat and also deny that he did it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US Supreme Court returns, with explosive cases to decide on

Abortion, gun rights, religious freedoms and potentially race: the US Supreme Court begins a new term Monday with blockbuster cases on its docket that could spotlight the influence of conservative justices chosen by Donald Trump. The current court "is very, very sympathetic and sensitive to religious freedom," Cole said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Supreme Court#Campaign Finance Reform#Reuters#Republican#Democratic#Latin
The Independent

Voting Rights experts tell Ted Cruz ID laws in Texas are 'racist'

Ted Cruz was told voting laws in the state of Texas could be considered racist as he clashed with a law professor testifying during a Senate subcommittee hearing on Wednesday. During the debate, the subpanel's ranking member asked each of the five witnesses to say whether they believed “voter ID laws” were “racist.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
froggyweb.com

U.S. Supreme Court rejects challenge to New York tax on opioid companies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for New York to collect a $200 million surcharge imposed on opioid manufacturers and distributors to defray the state’s costs arising from the deadly epidemic involving the powerful painkilling drugs. The justices declined to hear an appeal by two...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
CBS Pittsburgh

Supreme Court Opens A Session Likely To Feature Controversial Rulings On Abortion Rights, Religious Liberties And Access To Handguns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first Monday in October is the traditional opening of the U.S. Supreme Court, and this session of the court could be one of the most controversial in years. The Supreme Court is the last word on judicial cases, which is why between 8,000 and 10,000 cases get appealed to the high court every year. But in recent years, the Supreme Court has cut back the number of cases it actually considers to about 60 to 70 cases, most of which are controversial and significant This is the first full term where six of the nine justices are appointed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MSNBC

Justice Samuel Alito isn't doing the Supreme Court any favors

The U.S. Supreme Court has traditionally been one of the nation's most respected institutions. Maintaining that stature is proving to be difficult. Gallup released new results last week showing public attitudes toward the high court sliding to the lowest level since the pollster started asking the question in 2000. In theory, justices could be indifferent to Americans' opinions, focusing entirely on constitutional disputes without regard for what may or may not enjoy public support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reform Austin

Reform Austin

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT

We’re Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.

 https://www.reformaustin.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy