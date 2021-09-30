’Nduja tortilla recipe by Florence Knight

‘Nduja tortilla by Florence Knight.

It’s important to use the best quality eggs you can lay your hands on for this tortilla – they should have vibrant orange yolks like those from Cacklebean Farm or Burford Browns. I like to eat the tortilla with a runny centre, hot and straight from the pan with a good spoonful of creme fraiche to tame the heat of the ’nduja. Spice is very personal so please adjust accordingly to your tolerance.

Serves 2 generously – makes two 12cm or one 22cm tortilla

white onions 400g

potatoes 480g

olive oil 300g

salt 2g (⅓ tsp)

free-range eggs 6

’nduja sausage 75g

fresh black pepper to taste

Peel the onions and potatoes and slice them both into 5mm-thick rounds.

Gently heat the olive oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pan over a medium heat. When the oil begins to smoke, add the onions, potatoes and salt. Stir and turn the mixture for 15 minutes until it becomes golden and tender. Remove the pan from the heat and set aside to cool a little.

Use a slotted spoon to transfer the cooked onions and potatoes from the excess oil to a few sheets of kitchen paper to drain.

Beat the eggs together in a large bowl then stir through the drained vegetables and tear small pieces of ’nduja into the mixture.

Heat a well-seasoned or non-stick frying pan, a 12cm in diameter blini pan is best, with a tablespoon of the drained olive oil. Pour in enough of the egg mixture to fill the pan to the brim and cook over a medium heat for a couple of minutes until it has just begun to set but slightly uncooked and very runny in the centre.

Now place a plate over the pan and flip it over so that the tortilla lands on the plate, cooked side up. Carefully slide the tortilla back into the pan and cook for a 5 more minutes over a low to medium heat. Turn the tortilla on to a warm plate, season with salt and eat immediately.

Florence Knight is head chef at Sessions Arts Club, London EC1