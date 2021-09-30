CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

’Nduja tortilla recipe by Florence Knight

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ufpIM_0cDEOwEm00
‘Nduja tortilla by Florence Knight.

It’s important to use the best quality eggs you can lay your hands on for this tortilla – they should have vibrant orange yolks like those from Cacklebean Farm or Burford Browns. I like to eat the tortilla with a runny centre, hot and straight from the pan with a good spoonful of creme fraiche to tame the heat of the ’nduja. Spice is very personal so please adjust accordingly to your tolerance.

Serves 2 generously – makes two 12cm or one 22cm tortilla

white onions 400g

potatoes 480g

olive oil 300g

salt 2g (⅓ tsp)

free-range eggs 6

’nduja sausage 75g

fresh black pepper to taste

Peel the onions and potatoes and slice them both into 5mm-thick rounds.

Gently heat the olive oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pan over a medium heat. When the oil begins to smoke, add the onions, potatoes and salt. Stir and turn the mixture for 15 minutes until it becomes golden and tender. Remove the pan from the heat and set aside to cool a little.

Use a slotted spoon to transfer the cooked onions and potatoes from the excess oil to a few sheets of kitchen paper to drain.

Beat the eggs together in a large bowl then stir through the drained vegetables and tear small pieces of ’nduja into the mixture.

Heat a well-seasoned or non-stick frying pan, a 12cm in diameter blini pan is best, with a tablespoon of the drained olive oil. Pour in enough of the egg mixture to fill the pan to the brim and cook over a medium heat for a couple of minutes until it has just begun to set but slightly uncooked and very runny in the centre.

Now place a plate over the pan and flip it over so that the tortilla lands on the plate, cooked side up. Carefully slide the tortilla back into the pan and cook for a 5 more minutes over a low to medium heat. Turn the tortilla on to a warm plate, season with salt and eat immediately.

Florence Knight is head chef at Sessions Arts Club, London EC1

Comments / 0

Related
thesouthernladycooks.com

APPLE CREAM CHEESE COBBLER

This Apple Cream Cheese Cobbler is easy to make and tastes like a cheesecake in a cobbler. What could be better than cheesecake and cobbler? Just add a big scoop of ice cream or some whipped cream for a dessert your family and friends will love. Ingredients for Apple Cream...
RECIPES
foodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Recipe)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Water-Saving Tortilla Chips

Every bag of Kazoo Snacks is made with 40% upcycled corn germ, which helps to put by-products from the corn starch industry to good use. As such, the brand's use of upcycled ingredients is said to save at least 20 gallons of water per bag. This detail is called out on the brand's packaging with a badge, and it helps to highlight the fact that it takes an immense amount of corn to meet the demand for tortilla chips. By the brand's calculations, "It currently takes 180 billion gallons of water to grow enough corn to meet this demand—with not a single drop of water spared."
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tortilla#Hot Oil#Sausage#Vegetables#Food Drink#Cacklebean Farm#Burford Browns#Sessions Arts Club
backpacker.com

This Molé Tortilla Soup Will Convince You Chocolate Isn’t Just for Dessert

We’re sharing this recipe for free to give you a taste of what our members get. Hungry for more soup recipes? Sign up for Outside+, Outside’s membership program. Members get access to Backpacker’s entire archive, plus perks like print subscriptions, event invites, online classes, and more. Chocolate in soup? Yes,...
RECIPES
KTAL

Baking With Biskie: Chicken Tortilla Soup

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— On today’s episode of Baking with Biskie, Josh and Biskie cook Chicken Tortilla Soup the Ingredients you will need are: Canned Corn, Canned Black Beans, Chicken Broth, Canned Chicken or Chicken Breast Cooked and Shredded, Diced Tomatoes with Green Chiles, Cream of Chicken Soup (You can also use a Homemade Cream Soup), Optional Spices: Garlic Powder, Chili Powder, Onion Powder (season to taste!), Avocado, Sour Cream, Tortilla Chips or Homemade Tortilla Strips, Shredded Cheese, Fresh Cilantro, Green Chilies, Chili Powder. Open the cans of corn, chicken broth, chunk chicken, black beans, and diced tomatoes. Pour everything into a large saucepan or crockpot (or you can put it in a slow cooker too for 3 – 4 hours). Cook everything together over medium heat or until heated throughout. Top with any toppings you like and enjoy! For more baking with Biskie, visit our homepage at https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and select the Loving Living Local tab.
RECIPES
GMA

Back to basics: Easy homemade flour tortilla recipe

To celebrate Hispanic Latinx Heritage Month, "Good Morning America" is highlighting chefs, recipe developers, bloggers, restaurant owners, creators and others whose rich culture shows up through their food. Building confidence in the kitchen begins with an eagerness to learn, the right equipment and easy-to-master techniques and recipes. That's why "Good...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
baysideoc.com

Recipe for Black ‘n Bleu Picanha Salad

MBA, CEC, PC-3 I hate socks. And I mean I loathe wearing the damn things. It will not be long before I reside somewhere I can walk barefoot into the supermarket year-round; say Hawai’i or Costa Rica. And if I am forced to wear my Olukais, then so be it. But I was raised around Annapolis, where, by tradition, there were sock burning parties every year as we approached the summer equinox. Barefoot or bust.
RECIPES
kcrw.com

You must remember this flour tortilla at Casablanca in Venice

A lifetime ago, I was a film studies major at Chapman University in Orange. And there was no better film that Hollywood ever created in my mind than “Casablanca.”. Everything about the 1942 movie was perfect — the casting of Humphrey Bogart as the cynical romantic Rick Blaine, Ingrid Bergman as his paramour, and Claude Raines as the slimy yet charming Vichy captain Louis Renault who can determine their fate. The razor-sharp dialogue. The theme of duty over love. Legendary character actors Peter Lorre and Sidney Greenstreet. And the theme song, “As Time Goes By,” which brings tears to my eyes even today.
MOVIES
WGNO

8 tailgate grilling ideas for the ultimate party food

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals. Best grilling and chilling tailgate tips Tailgating season is upon us, and for sports fans across the nation, that means firing up the portable grill and kicking back with some cold beverages. For some, it marks the beginning of […]
FOOD & DRINKS
kcrw.com

Who will take home the 2021 Golden Tortilla? It’s down to the Suave 16

It starts with 64 contenders — 32 in the flour category and an equal showing in corn. KCRW and Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament is back — with its first ever Tournament of Champions — and judges Gustavo Arellano and Evan Kleiman are eating their way through stacks of qualifiers. Joining Kleiman on Team Flour is Mona Holmes of Eater LA, while Team Corn consists of tournament founder Gustavo Arellano and KCRW Communications Director and returning judge Connie Alvarez. As they narrow their way down to the Fuerte Four, Kleiman and Arellano discuss the criteria they’re looking for in their respective categories.
FOOD & DRINKS
bakingbusiness.com

New snack brand launches upcycled tortilla chips

DALLAS — A new snack brand is joining the upcycled food movement with a new line of water-saving tortilla chips. Kazoo Snacks’ tortilla chips are made using 40% upcycled corn germ repurposed from the corn starch industry, which produces germ as a byproduct. Reclaiming this corn germ reduces Kazoo’s water footprint by at least 20 gallons of water per bag, according to the company.
FOOD & DRINKS
Only In Northern California

Bette’s Oceanview Diner Is A Landmark Eatery In Northern California Famous For Its Soufflé Pancakes

There’s nothing like a hearty breakfast in a charming eatery to get your day goin’, especially if it’s at Bette’s! This landmark cafe serves all of your favorite breakfast classics all long. Don’t be fooled, though. This ain’t your average breakfast spot. In fact, Bette’s has become a favorite for putting its own unique spin […] The post Bette’s Oceanview Diner Is A Landmark Eatery In Northern California Famous For Its Soufflé Pancakes appeared first on Only In Your State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kcrw.com

¡Ask a Tortilla Judge!: How do I make my tortillas puff up?

Welcome to ¡Ask a Tortilla Tournament Judge!, the world’s premier column on all things tortilla. Each week throughout the 2021 Tortilla Tournament of Champions, judge Gustavo Arellano will take your most burning (but never burnt) tortilla questions. Grab your butter and salsa macha, because things are about to get caliente.
emilybites.com

Chicken Taco Tortilla Pinwheels

Posted by Emily Bites in 1 Blue, 1 Green, 1 PP, 1 Purple, All Recipes, Appetizers, Mexican, Sandwiches/Wraps/Handhelds, Snacks. These easy Chicken Taco Tortilla Pinwheels are great for lunch, parties, or watching the game. They can be prepped a bit ahead of time and don’t need to be heated, so they’re easy to set out for friends and family as finger food or to pack for a midday meal at work. These pinwheels have a rich, creamy filling with chicken, cream cheese, Greek yogurt, salsa, taco seasoning, and green onion, all wrapped up in a tasty tortilla. The flavors are a real crowd-pleaser and the ingredients are pretty much all items I have on hand in my kitchen most days. Plus, each of these Chicken Taco Tortilla Pinwheels is just 47 calories or 1 SmartPoints each on all three myWW color plans!
RECIPES
csusmchronicle.com

Get into the fall spirit with this tortilla soup recipe

As the weather begins to cool and the pumpkin-spice season approaches, warm drinks and hot food are becoming more desirable. Looking for the perfect soup recipe to keep you warm on winter nights? Look no further! This tortilla soup recipe is simple, quick, and delicious. This recipe is family-sized and makes 6 servings. Leftover soup can be stored in the fridge or freezer.
SAN MARCOS, CA
The Guardian

The Guardian

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy