Claire Ptak’s recipe for cheesy buckwheat crepes with egg and ham

Claire Ptak’s cheesy buckwheat crepes with egg and ham.

Buckwheat flour is one of my favourite flours to bake with. It goes with both savoury and sweet so the toppings or fillings for these crepes are endless. This will probably make a few more crepes than you need but the mixture keeps well in the fridge for up to a week.

Serves 4

vegetable oil for frying

gruyere 200g, grated

eggs 4

coppa, speck or prosciutto 100-150g

For the crepe batter

buckwheat flour 100g

millet flour 100g

eggs 3

olive oil 1 tbsp

salt ½ tsp

milk 450ml

malt extract 1 tbsp

Whisk all the ingredients for the crepe batter together, strain the batter into another bowl and leave to rest for 20 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 80C fan/gas mark ¼ and line a baking tray with parchment paper; you will need to keep the crepes warm while frying the rest.

Rub some oil into a 20-23cm cast iron frying pan with kitchen paper, then heat until the pan is very hot but not smoking.

Keep stirring the batter to prevent it from separating before ladling it into the hot pan. Ladle in about 50ml for each crepe, then sprinkle 50g of the grated gruyere over. When the underside of the crepe is becoming golden and the edges easily come away from the frying pan, fold it in half from edge to edge.

Place the folded crepe onto the lined baking tray and keep warm in the oven. Repeat with the remaining batter and cheese.

Once all of the crepes are warming in the oven, fry the 4 eggs in a separate pan. Serve the crepes with the fried eggs and cured ham on top.

Claire Ptak is chef-owner of Violet Bakery, London E8