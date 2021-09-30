Selma silicon metal facility may restart; Cyber Technology school gets $1 million donation; New rail ferry makes maiden voyage; 2nd man allegedy killed by chemical exposure at Daikin plant

Treating the long-feared SARS-CoV-2 virus with just a pill indeed sounds hard to believe and grasp. But a trial of the pharmaceutical company known as Merck gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. The term “molnupiravir” may sound for most people like a brand for creating alien spaceships, but it’s actually the name of the drug that researchers are now adding a lot of faith in.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 20 HOURS AGO