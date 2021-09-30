CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma silicon metal facility may restart; Cyber Technology school gets $1 million donation; New rail ferry makes maiden voyage; 2nd man allegedy killed by chemical exposure at Daikin plant

By Alec Harvey
 4 days ago

Selma silicon metal facility may restart Globe Metallurgical Inc. is considering restarting its silicon metal facility in Selma and is seeking New Market Tax Credits for the project. The two-furnace operation in Selma has a total annual capacity of 22,000 tons of silicon metal. GMI hopes to restart one furnace in December 2021 and the…

Orsted completes Muscle Shoals solar project; Lawsuit alleges chemical exposure at plant; Therapy Brands names COO; Gulf Shores beachfront townhomes site sells

Orsted completes Muscle Shoals solar project Danish sustainable energy company Orsted has completed a 670,000-solar-panel project in Muscle Shoals. The project will help support the sustainability goals of Facebook’s data center in Huntsville, which just started operating. – GlobeNewswire Lawsuit alleges chemical exposure at plant An employee of Daikin America, a chemical plant in…
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Former FDA Chief Says That Over 1 Million of Merck’s Promising Pill for Treating COVID Purchased By the USA Is Not Enough

Treating the long-feared SARS-CoV-2 virus with just a pill indeed sounds hard to believe and grasp. But a trial of the pharmaceutical company known as Merck gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. The term “molnupiravir” may sound for most people like a brand for creating alien spaceships, but it’s actually the name of the drug that researchers are now adding a lot of faith in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
LBA Hospitality allies with 3H Group for expansion

Beau Benton, president of LBA Hospitality LBA Hospitality and 3H Group have formed a strategic alliance to expand their hotel management platforms. By forming the alliance, each company can capitalize on its respective strengths within the industry. Dothan-based LBA Hospitality will expand its third-party hotel management program throughout the United States.…
INDUSTRY
Protective Stadium opens Saturday with newly named plaza; UA to offer new manufacturing degree; Huntsville Hospital System adds a hospital; NASA awards honor aerospace business community

Top Headlines: Oct. 1, 2021 Protective Stadium opens Saturday with newly named Legacy Plaza Birmingham’s Protective Stadium opens Saturday as the home of UAB Blazers Football, and Legacy Community Federal Credit Union has entered into a 10-year partnership with the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) for the Legacy Plaza at Protective Stadium, the main entry…
COLLEGE SPORTS
Innovation Depot announces second cohort for Voltage idea accelerator

Birmingham’s Innovation Depot has announced the eight entrepreneurs who have been selected to participate in the second cohort of Voltage, The Depot’s idea accelerator program that launched in early 2021. Voltage is designed to support entrepreneurs who have an idea for a tech or tech-enabled business as they translate that idea into a prototype. It…
BUSINESS
Austal launches ship repair facility

Austal’s ship repair facility beneath the Mobile skyline. Austal USA, which has been building military ships for 20 years in Mobile, has opened a ship repair facility and is already attracting business. The firm bought 15 acres of Mobile River waterfront last fall, directly across the river from its 165-acre shipbuilding…
ECONOMY
NASA launches spacecraft via ULA rocket; UMWA ratifies new Shoal Creek contract; Full Moon opens first out-of-state location; Publix shopping center sold

NASA launches spacecraft via ULA rocket NASA has launched a new Earth-observing satellite using a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. The Landsat 9 was launched using ULA’s rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Monday. ULA makes rockets in Decatur. – Space.com UMWA ratifies new contract for Shoal Creek mine The…
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Construction begins on final phase of pedestrian alley in Birmingham

Construction begins on the final phase of The Aisle in Birmingham’s Parkside district. Construction has begun on the final phase of The Aisle, Urban Supply’s pedestrian alley in Birmingham. Orchestra Partners is constructing the area after closing on a construction loan with ServisFirst Bank. The final phase, extending the Rotary Trail…
POLITICS

