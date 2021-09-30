CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mozart: Complete Masses, Volume 1

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe occasion for the composition of Mozart’s Missa longa is still a matter of speculation, but the Mass remains an exceptional work with its elaborate choral writing, extended orchestration, and dramatic changes. The symphonic qualities of the Coronation Mass reveal influences from Mozart’s travels in Paris and Mannheim, as well as a move towards a more operatic style. The richness and variety of this work ensures that it has deservedly remained one of Mozart’s most frequently performed Masses. Working with many top orchestras throughout the world, Christoph Poppen is currently principal conductor of the Cologne Chamber Orchestra. He leads the orchestra, the West German Radio Chorus, and four soloists in the start of a new survey of Mozart’s complete Masses.

wfit.org

Mozart's Attic Sunday September 26th at 6:00 p.m.

The premiere of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony was a rare immediate triumph for the composer, ending with the cheers of the audience. Beethoven could hear neither the premiere nor the cheers, but his final symphony has thrilled listeners for nearly 200 years now. We’ll hear Herbert von Karajan’s reading with the Berlin Philharmonic -- one of the great recordings of this iconic work — on this Sunday’s program.
Grosse Pointe News

Music at Memorial presents Haydn, Mozart and Schubert

Music at Memorial’s 2021-22 season opens Wednesday, Oct. 6, with a performance by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet. DSO members Hunter Eberly on trumpet, Scott Strong on horn, David Binder on trombone and Dennis Nulty on tuba are joined by Michigan State University trumpet professor Justin Emerich. While most...
DETROIT, MI
wfmt.com

Mozart: Piano Concertos – Jeremy Denk, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra

Pianist Jeremy Denk is joined by the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra for two Mozart concertos—No. 25 in C Major, K. 503 and No. 20 in D minor, K. 466—bookending the composer’s solo Rondo in A minor, K 511. Denk says of K. 503 in his liner notes: “As I write these words … the world as it used to be has vanished, a pandemic world has settled in, and—as we keep telling ourselves—we have to live with uncertainty. Which has always seemed to me one of the key messages of this great concerto, so different from the rest, and so full of the love of its creator.” Denk says the D minor Concerto is “a far more famous and popular piece than 503, partly because it is what it promises to be. If 503 proposes grand, certain chords and then undermines them, 466 takes the opposite approach: it starts from a distilled unease which accumulates into chords and statements, outbursts of anger. A purer tragedy—and a clearer narrative.”
Person
Christoph Poppen
San Diego weekly Reader

The unspoken rule of Mainly Mozart

You know from the way the parking ladies are dressed that this is going to be a classy event. We’ve gravel-crunched from Diana’s car to Del Mar’s polo paddocks. Our ticket says “Table #8.” Heavens to Betsy. That puts us right in the front row of the first live Mainly Mozart concert since covid hit. Diana, Bénie, Caroline, and me. The rest of the polo field flickers with the lights of tabletop candles and the glints of diamond brooches. They wink at you like mini-camera flashes.
DEL MAR, CA
Press Democrat

Santa Rosa Symphony opens season with Mozart

Violinist Julian Rhee, a 21-year-old senior at the New England Conservatory, spent most of the pandemic with his family in Wisconsin, doing some soul searching and back-to-basics work on his instrument. “Up until March 2021, I was oriented toward why I’m doing music and asking myself serious questions,” he said....
SANTA ROSA, CA
coolcleveland.com

CityMusic Cleveland Concert Features Old Music (Mozart) & Newly Commissioned Work

Sat 10/2 @ 7-9PM CityMusic Cleveland’s “Justice, Hope, Equality” season moves on with a program called “Musical Matrix.”. And, like every other program they’re doing this year, it features a piece they’ve commissioned by a contemporary woman composer. For this program, that’s “String Trio with (pre-recorded) Track” by 49-year-old Japanese composer Kotoka Suzuki, who’s known for her multimedia works. It will have its world premier this weekend at CityMusic’s concerts.
CLEVELAND, OH
classical-music.com

Mozart & Contemporaries (Víkingur Ólafsson)

Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 47 in B minor, Hob.XVI:32; Mozart: Piano Sonatas Nos 14 & 16; Adagio in B minor, K540; Fantasia in D minor, K397, etc. Plus works by CPE Bach, Cimarosa and Gallupi. Víkingur Ólafsson (piano) DG 486 0525 81:19 mins. Víkingur Ólafsson is constantly trying out new...
wfmt.com

Nuevo Tango Concertos by Astor Piazzolla and Omar Massa

Omar Massa is a bandoneon player, composer, and arranger from Buenos Aires, based in Europe since 2016. Regarded by critics as an expert on Astor Piazzolla’s music – whose work he has interpreted from the age of six – Massa has often been the connecting bridge between classical music and Argentine tango music. He has recorded with the Berlin Symphony Orchestra and conductor Mark Laycock an album of “Nuevo Tango Concertos.” With Massa as soloist, the recording contains the Piazzolla Concerto as well as Massa’s Concerto and two of his new compositions for bandoneon and orchestra.
theviolinchannel.com

14-Year-Old Violinist Leia Zhu Named London Mozart Players Artist-in-Residence

As part of her residency with the London Mozart Players (LMP), Zhu will perform as a soloist and a collaborator in chamber concerts and music education outreach projects. LMP will work with Zhu, her family, her agent, and her teacher Itzhak Rashkovsky, to ensure she will be provided the best training ground to develop her skills. LMP leaders Ruth Rogers and Simon Blendis will be additional mentors to Zhu.
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘Mozart and Salieri’ pits two musical greats against each other

Whatever “Amadeus” and other similar projects might like us to believe, there’s no evidence that there was any particularly toxic rivalry between Mozart and his composing colleague Antonio Salieri. Perhaps a little friction, probably only of the sort that arises between two pre-eminent figures in the same field. But poison?...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
