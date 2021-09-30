Mozart: Complete Masses, Volume 1
The occasion for the composition of Mozart’s Missa longa is still a matter of speculation, but the Mass remains an exceptional work with its elaborate choral writing, extended orchestration, and dramatic changes. The symphonic qualities of the Coronation Mass reveal influences from Mozart’s travels in Paris and Mannheim, as well as a move towards a more operatic style. The richness and variety of this work ensures that it has deservedly remained one of Mozart’s most frequently performed Masses. Working with many top orchestras throughout the world, Christoph Poppen is currently principal conductor of the Cologne Chamber Orchestra. He leads the orchestra, the West German Radio Chorus, and four soloists in the start of a new survey of Mozart’s complete Masses.www.wfmt.com
