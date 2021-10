NOTTINGHAM, MD—Regina Fugate, an educator at The Maryland School for the Blind, has been named the Principals of Schools for the Blind (POSB) 2021 Outstanding Teacher of Students who are Blind or Visually Impaired. Annually POSB, which is part of the Council of Schools for the Blind (COSB), recognizes the contributions of remarkable individuals nationally who work with students who … Continue reading "Maryland School for the Blind teacher honored with national award" The post Maryland School for the Blind teacher honored with national award appeared first on Nottingham MD.

NOTTINGHAM, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO