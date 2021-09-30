CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, NJ

Initiating Change From Within: How Unilever Is Advancing A Culture Of Inclusion And Belonging

drew.edu
 6 days ago

Initiating Change From Within: How Unilever Is Advancing A Culture Of Inclusion And Belonging was originally published on WayUp. When you’re looking for a company that aligns with your values and career goals, there’s a lot to consider. Now more than ever recent grads are looking for companies where diversity, equity, and inclusion are a part of the company culture. One company making diversity and inclusion a top priority is Unilever.

launch.drew.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

5 ways to save the economy and raise the debt ceiling

(CNN) — Everyone seems to agree the US debt ceiling should be raised to pay for tax cuts and spending the government has already approved -- and to avoid the economic calamity that would likely result from a US default. But Congress is tied up in knots. Senate Minority Leader...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Fed up by pandemic, US food workers launch rare strikes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A summer of labor unrest at U.S. food manufacturers has stretched into fall, as pandemic-weary workers continue to strike for better pay. Around 1,400 workers at Kellogg Co.’s U.S. cereal plants walked off the job this week, saying negotiations with the company over pay and benefits are at an impasse. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, a strike by 420 workers against Heaven Hill Distillery is in its fourth week.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Madison, NJ
Society
City
Madison, NJ
Madison, NJ
Business
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
CNN

Fact-checking Zuckerberg's statement defending company

Washington (CNN) — Following congressional testimony from whistleblower Frances Haugen, in a Facebook post Tuesday night the company's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, pushed back against Haugen's allegations that the tech giant is hiding research about its shortcomings from investors and the public. In a 1,300-word statement, Zuckerberg defended Facebook's services and,...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Kaepernick
CBS News

New York City police union leader resigns after FBI raids his office and home

The head of a major New York City police union has resigned after FBI agents raided his house and the union's offices Tuesday morning. According to a letter the Sergeants Benevolent Association's board sent to the union members, President Ed Mullins agreed to step down from his position after the board asked for his resignation, CBS New York reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy