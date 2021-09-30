CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

WW2 Shooter Hell Let Loose Now Has A 10-Hour Free Trial On Xbox

By Fraser Gilbert
purexbox.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHell Let Loose has had plenty of hype surrounding it ahead of the game's console release on October 5, and now it's actually available to play for free for 10 hours on Xbox Series X|S, including access to the full game and all its features. Hell Let Loose is a...

www.purexbox.com

Comments / 0

Related
purexbox.com

FIFA 22's Free Trial Is Now Live With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

FIFA 22 doesn't officially kick off until October 1st, but if you want to try it early, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now download the game for free and play 10 (or potentially 20) hours of the experience prior to launch. This is a perk of the EA Play...
FIFA
trueachievements.com

The Good Life now has an October release date, launches into Xbox Game Pass on day one

Swery’s next title, The Good Life, takes players on a journey of investigation, photography, and pet-morphing people when it (finally) launches for Xbox on October 15th. The release date announcement trailer has been released for The Good Life, following a host of delays. Set in the English countryside town of Rainy Woods, we take on the role of photographer turned investigator, Naomi Hayward. What she is investigating in “the happiest town in the world,” is the townspeople’s ability to transform into cats and dogs — an ability that Hayward also possesses. It looks like we’ll be spending plenty of time photographing, attempting to figure out who the mysterious client who hired us is, taking part in a load of wackadoo activities, and most importantly… work out why everyone turns into furry critters.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hell Let Loose#Xbox Series X#The Microsoft Store#The Western Front
psu.com

FIFA 22 Receives 10-Hour Trial On PS4, PS5 Via EA Play

Electronic Arts has announced that EA Play members can take part in a 10-hour trial for FIFA 22 on PS4 and PS5 today, with new members able to get 30 days access for just $0.99. You may recall that this discounted was reported on earlier in the week, so be sure to grab it.
FIFA
purexbox.com

NHL 22's Free Xbox Game Pass Trial Arrives In Early October

We're still busy enjoying the 10 free hours of FIFA 22 that have been provided with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play over the past couple of days, and now we know that NHL 22 will be getting the same treatment on October 7. This means you'll be able...
FIFA
realsport101.com

FIFA 22 EA Play Trial: How to maximise the 10-hour trial

Don't waste any time in the game as the clock keeps ticking. The full launch of FIFA 22 is not until Friday, 1 October, but you can get in the game early with the EA Play Trial. Costing just 79p for a one-month subscription, the EA Play Trial offers 10...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Gamespot

Xbox Update Lets You Use Your Xbox 360 Gamerpic

Microsoft has launched a new Xbox feature that lets you change your gamerpic to what it was back in the Xbox 360 days. Xbox Insiders who are part of the Alpha Skip Ahead program (which you can opt into at any time) can now select their Xbox 360 gamerpic from the "change gamerpic" screen.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

The FIFA 22 action kicks off with a 10-hour trial

It’s one of the most hotly anticipated games of the year – and the years before that if we’re honest with ourselves – but right here and now you can take to the pitch with FIFA 22, all thanks to the EA Play trial. Providing the usual 10 hours of...
FIFA
purexbox.com

Chernobylite Brings Its Survival Horror RPG To Xbox, Out Now

There's been a fair bit of anticipation surrounding the release of sci-fi survival horror RPG Chernobylite on Xbox, and now it's finally available as of today, with the game retailing for a very reasonable £24.99 / $29.99 at launch. The game sees you take on the role of Igor, a...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Mortal Kombat X, PGA Tour 2K21, and Hell Let Loose Are October’s PS Plus Games – Rumour

PlayStation Plus’s monthly free games have a habit of leaking before Sony can officially confirm what they will be, and it seems that trend is continuing. French website Dealabs recently published a report in which they claim to have knowledge of what the PS Plus games for October are going to be, and they do have a solid track record with PS Plus leaks, so this is worth paying attention to.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

NHL 22 Trial: Get 10 free hours of early gameplay with EA Play

Get in on the action before the game is even released. Get ready to jump into the NHL 22 trial to experience this year's game even before release date has arrived. Thanks to EA Play once again, players will get 10 hours of access to the NHL 22 trial and we've got details on when it's coming and how to take advantage.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Insurgency: Sandstorm Makes Its Debut On Xbox, Available Now

We've seen a lot of Xbox fans building anticipation for the release of Insurgency: Sandstorm over the past few weeks and months, and today is the day, as the game is officially now available for Xbox One, Series X and Series S. Described as "the definitive tactical FPS on consoles",...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Ghostrunner's Free Xbox Series X, Series S Upgrade Is Now Available

Ghostrunner was perhaps one of last year's most underrated gems. Releasing just before the launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, the game didn’t seem to get the attention it quite deserved at the time, but hopefully that’s all set to change today as a free next-gen upgrade of the game is now available.
VIDEO GAMES
fourfourtwo.com

FIFA 22 Early Access: How to make the most of the 10-hour trial ahead of release

If you’re a member of EA’s subscription service - EA Play, you’re entitled to a 10-hour early access trial of FIFA 22. This 10-hour trial will allow you to try out the full game and not just specific game modes, however, if you’re looking to get a solid start to FIFA 22, you’re better off spending 100% of the trial on Ultimate Team.
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy