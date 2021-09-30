WW2 Shooter Hell Let Loose Now Has A 10-Hour Free Trial On Xbox

Swery’s next title, The Good Life, takes players on a journey of investigation, photography, and pet-morphing people when it (finally) launches for Xbox on October 15th. The release date announcement trailer has been released for The Good Life, following a host of delays. Set in the English countryside town of Rainy Woods, we take on the role of photographer turned investigator, Naomi Hayward. What she is investigating in “the happiest town in the world,” is the townspeople’s ability to transform into cats and dogs — an ability that Hayward also possesses. It looks like we’ll be spending plenty of time photographing, attempting to figure out who the mysterious client who hired us is, taking part in a load of wackadoo activities, and most importantly… work out why everyone turns into furry critters.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO