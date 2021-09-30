CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Big Changes Coming to ‘Bull’ in Season 6

By Mandi Bierly
tvinsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe honeymoon is over for newly remarried Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) and Izzy Colón (Yara Martinez): In the drama’s Season 6 premiere, their toddler, Astrid, is kidnapped!. “Obviously that’s an intense crisis. Sometimes people handle things differently,” notes Bull executive producer Kathryn Price, one of two new showrunners with...

