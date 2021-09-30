CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The top 4 data issues campaign managers face and how to solve them

By Position2
Searchengineland.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData remains one of the most powerful assets in business. Those who know how to leverage it can execute data-driven campaigns with purpose, precision, and laser vision. And those who don’t are likely to have rudderless marketing campaigns that struggle to stay afloat. The reality is that businesses are amassing...

searchengineland.com

TechRadar

How automation can solve recruitment bias

A 2019 survey shows that using recruitment software has helped most recruiters hire faster, with 78 percent saying that it has improved the quality of candidates. Discovering talent is no longer an in-person manual process. So, say farewell to the unpredictable and tedious phases of hiring and screening while trying to comply with various policies at the same time.
SOFTWARE
Searchengineland.com

A single source of truth is the foundation of any digital ecosystem

“Always Be Collecting Data.” It’s the ABCD of marketing, but in the zero-party data age where an opt-in and an email address are merely a start — complemented by a host of granular self-reported preferences and psychographic data from all manner of sources — how do marketers unify, harmonize, and action it?
ECONOMY
techaeris.com

Data lakes: 5 key challenges for enterprises and how to overcome them

The move towards an entirely data-driven business ecosystem has been underway for a while, but it hasn’t always gone smoothly. Although 96% of companies said that they saw success from data and AI initiatives in 2020, only 24% reported that they’d achieved authentic data-driven cultures. Estimated reading time: 4 minutes.
ECONOMY
SDTimes.com

API management is a data integration problem

With data being increasingly stuck behind different services, API management is becoming more and more of a data integration challenge. Currently most companies view API management as an access problem, but Avadhoot Kulkarni, product manager at Progress, recommends they shift their mindset and view it as a data problem instead.
SOFTWARE
dataversity.net

Is Unstructured Data the Future of Data Management?

Click to learn more about author Nahla Davies. In an increasingly tech-reliant world, data informs and powers much of our day-to-day lives. Data can be used to enhance AI capabilities, create personalized experiences, or be applied in medical research to help save lives. However, the biggest question remains: What is the best method to store, organize, and use the vast amounts of data at our disposal?
SOFTWARE
CMSWire

How CMOs and CIOs Can Work to Better Manage Data and Analytics

Only one in four marketing organizations report having a very effective working relationship with IT according to a recent report by The CMO Council. Building a strong relationship between the two departments can help solve data management issues that are increasingly a factor in delivering dramatic improvements in business performance. Improving these relationships is key to helping organizations navigate the turbulent marketplace of today.
ECONOMY
Itproportal

Businesses are ignoring their data - and it's costing them

Ignoring data is a costly mistake for businesses to make, as it leads to missed revenue opportunities, poor performance forecasts and other worrying outcomes. According to a new report from enterprise software company Alation, of all the companies that decided to ignore the insights their data provided, 97% suffered negative consequences.
MARKETS
itprotoday.com

Q&A: Achieving Data Management Efficiency

Over the past 20 years, data volumes have grown exponentially. As a result, data management and governance capabilities are needed more than ever. To better understand this topic we spoke with Manish Jain, Vice President of Product Management at Hitachi Vantara. As data volumes skyrocket, it seems that dark data—or...
SOFTWARE
datasciencecentral.com

5 most common data quality issues and how to overcome them.

With the advent of data socializing, many organizations acquire, exchange, and make data accessible to all employees in an effective manner. Most businesses benefit from having such information resources at their fingertips, others have concerns about the data's accuracy. This is especially nowadays, that most businesses consider deploying artificial intelligence systems or connecting their operations via the Internet of Things.
TECHNOLOGY
eWeek

The Role of Data Governance in Effective Data Management

I spoke with four industry experts about the growing challenges in data governance, spotlighting which issues need to be resolved for better data management. Kelly Symons, Senior Vice President, Data Management and Quality, Mastercard. Myles Suer, Director of Solutions Marketing at Alation, the facilitator for the CIOChat. Gwen Thomas, Sr....
COMPUTERS
Fast Company

How to decide if a business issue is worth solving

Managing time is one of a CEO’s greatest challenges, but it’s not just their own time they are responsible for. One of a leader’s main responsibilities is setting a clear strategy for their organization, and good strategy is about making choices among competing priorities. With finite resources and numerous problems...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

4 flaws top leaders may have and how to mitigate them

Strategy execution can be thwarted for many reasons, but the leader's personality may also be getting in the way. Here are ways to identify and mitigate these flaws. Leadership pathologies may adversely affect how strategies are designed and implemented, depending on what traits leaders have. To combat poor strategic choices, Harvard Business Review reported ways in which to recognize and minimize personality flaws.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
CIO

How AR is Changing the Face of Service Management

Across industries, business leaders are seeking ways to transform their field service operations. IDC’s 2021 Product and Service Innovation Survey found that improving the quality and speed of service was a top-3 business concern, along with market expansion and security. It’s easy to see why. Sending out a truck and...
SOFTWARE
highlandernews.org

The workplace is suffering from a lack of innovation, and it’s up to them to solve it

When we thought that there was nothing more draining than sitting in a work meeting for hours on end, the pandemic brought around something even more draining — sitting in a Zoom meeting for hours on end. Educational Institutions have received plenty of attention for their hours of virtual classes making kids feel bored and burned out. Microsoft has reported that among their own employees, this same phenomenon is occurring. The switch to an online working environment, while safer, is resulting in thousands of workers feeling like they cannot separate their work from their personal lives, and the dreaded black Zoom boxes are deterring employees from sharing ideas with their peers. However, to place all of the blame for this on employees would be quite wrong. If workplaces want to improve morale among their employees and promote ideas even from a distance, then they need to provide employees support and opportunities to break out of their Zoom cubicles.
ECONOMY
cryptopolitan.com

Flourish creates platform focused on solving crypto management issues

• Flourish-crypto promises to be a solid platform with thousands of features. • MassMutual is behind the RIA project and believes in the Bitcoin potential. The Flourish technology platform is pleased to announce its new project that aims to address issues in crypto. This is “Flourish-Crypto,” a website dedicated to managing crypto investments quickly, safely, and with various features.
MARKETS
Searchengineland.com

5 ways to maximize your Google Search ad spend performance

As we approach the end of the calendar year, marketers are looking to squeeze every ounce of performance from their paid search campaigns. With this focus comes the risk of wastage or ineffective regional campaigns – all putting 2022 budgets at risk. Join this session to hear five cutting-edge tactics...
INTERNET
Business Insider

Top marketers from Chipotle, Walmart, and others lay out how they're using mobility data to tailor consumer experiences

Mobility data can help brands fill in the blanks when it comes to measuring campaign performances. Top marketers joined Insider and Arity for a roundtable discussion this week. They discussed how mobility data can transform future consumer experiences. This conversation was part of Insider's virtual event "How Mobility Data Transforms...
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

‘How to apply automation’ questions are getting solved

Automation is accelerating across IT, according to experts. The big question, though, is how one performs that automation more easily, across an organization’s workloads, networks, security and more. All the other ancillary domains or situations need it, in fact. Indeed, it’s not simply an acceleration of automation that’s occurring, but...
SOFTWARE

