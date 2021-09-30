The top 4 data issues campaign managers face and how to solve them

When we thought that there was nothing more draining than sitting in a work meeting for hours on end, the pandemic brought around something even more draining — sitting in a Zoom meeting for hours on end. Educational Institutions have received plenty of attention for their hours of virtual classes making kids feel bored and burned out. Microsoft has reported that among their own employees, this same phenomenon is occurring. The switch to an online working environment, while safer, is resulting in thousands of workers feeling like they cannot separate their work from their personal lives, and the dreaded black Zoom boxes are deterring employees from sharing ideas with their peers. However, to place all of the blame for this on employees would be quite wrong. If workplaces want to improve morale among their employees and promote ideas even from a distance, then they need to provide employees support and opportunities to break out of their Zoom cubicles.

