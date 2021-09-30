CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Nicklaus: Oil may be out of favor, but it's also a hot commodity

By David Nicklaus
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil has become the asset everyone loves to hate. Increasingly popular ESG funds avoid it, and many prominent universities have banished fossil fuels from their endowments. The ESG movement (which is short for environmental, social and governance) looked smart a year ago. Crude oil was about $40 a barrel, below the level at which new shale wells make economic sense, after oil futures briefly traded in negative territory during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Fossil fuel demand shakes off pandemic in blow to climate fight

LONDON — Demand for coal and natural gas has exceeded pre-COVID-19 highs with oil not far behind, dealing a setback to hopes the pandemic would spur a faster transition to clean energy from fossil fuels. Global natural gas shortages, record gas and coal prices, a power crunch in China and...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Kansas City Star

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.74 to $77.62 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose $1.98 to $81.26 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 6 cents to $2.31 a gallon. November heating oil rose 6 cents to $2.44 a gallon. November natural gas rose 15 cents to $5.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Oil Surged To 2014 Levels Monday

Oil futures surged higher Monday as OPEC+ concluded a short meeting with agreement to maintain current plans for supply increases. Oil in New York jumped to the highest since 2014 following OPEC+’s decision to maintain a gradual supply hike even as a natural-gas crisis boosts crude demand. U.S. crude futures...
TRAFFIC
albuquerqueexpress.com

Asia is winning the bidding war for natural gas supply

China and Asia are winning the bidding war for natural gas supplies as the northern hemisphere goes into the winter season with woefully low inventories and recovering demand after the pandemic. Just as natural gas prices surged to records in Europe and Asia, commodity-hungry China secured this week a major...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Oil Company#Esg#Big Oil#Chevron#Exxon Mobil#Danforth Center
AFP

OPEC+ grapples with mixed blessing of rising oil prices

OPEC and its key allies will meet on Monday to decide whether to ramp up oil production in a bid to calm overheated global energy prices. The market landscape has changed little since the previous September 1 meeting of the oil exporters' cartel and its allies, together known as OPEC+, with demand continuing to weigh on global crude supply. Oil prices jumped above $80 last week for the first time in almost three years, handing the club, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, both a boost and a dilemma. The 23 countries in the group are expected to start their video conference meeting at 1300 GMT (3 pm local time at OPEC's Vienna headquarters).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil falls ahead of OPEC+ supply policy meeting

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Oil fell on Monday ahead of an OPEC+ supply policy meeting here that may decide whether a recent rally in prices can be sustained as the world fitfully recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Brent crude was down 24 cents or 0.3% at $79.04 per barrel...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
spglobal.com

Oil, gas drillers see renewed investor interest as pipelines fall out of favor

The North American oil and gas exploration and production sector is gaining more investment dollars at the expense of pipeline operators as drillers substantially improve free cash flow and debt reduction, according to industry experts. Midstream companies over the last few years have significantly streamlined their business structures to eliminate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

PetroChina's Gulong shale project may bolster China's oil output

SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - PetroChina (601857.SS) will be spending billions of dollars to accelerate drilling of rare shale formations in northeast China that could be pivotal to sustaining oil output in the world's largest consumer. The state-run oil and gas producer aims to kick off production at its unconventional...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Commodity Giant Paints Bullish Oil and Gas Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- The world faces higher oil and gas prices this winter and beyond as supply struggles to catch up with fast-rising demand, according to Trafigura Group, one of the world’s largest commodity trading houses. “We’re going to see higher oil prices,” Ben Luckock, Trafigura’s co-head of oil trading said...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Commodities Week Ahead: Oil, Gold Lift-Off May Depend On Powell And Yellen

A retreating dollar and US bond yields sent oil prices to new opening highs for the week, with gold tagging along for the ride amid easing concerns about the debt crisis at China’s property giant Evergrande (HK: 3333 ) (OTC: EGRNY ). The broad lift-off in commodities may, however, still...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil slumps, Gold rebounds, Bitcoin plunges

Crude prices are sharply lower after Evergrande debt default fears triggered a flight-to-safety that sent the dollar higher. Evergrande’s woes are threatening the outlook for the world’s second largest economy and making some investors question China’s growth outlook and whether it is safe to invest there. In addition to risk aversion flows pumping up the dollar, some investors are anticipating further hawkish signals that the Fed will set up a formal November taper announcement on Wednesday.
MARKETS
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices edge higher as oil prices keep up the pressure

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Gas prices rose two cents over the past week to $3.20 per gallon, a level not seen since October 2014. The probable causes for the increase are a slight uptick in demand and the high price of crude oil, which is stubbornly staying above $73 bbl, according to AAA. “Global economic uncertainty and supply chain concerns caused by the … Continue reading "Gas prices edge higher as oil prices keep up the pressure" The post Gas prices edge higher as oil prices keep up the pressure appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy