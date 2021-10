First Patients Get Gut-Focused Autism ‘Drug’

FISHERS - A Fishers-based startup taking a unique approach to treating autism—via gut health—has achieved the major milestone of dosing the first patients. Unlike traditional pharmaceutical approaches, Scioto Biosciences Inc. aims to treat disorders by developing communities of “good” bacteria that exist in our bodies naturally. As Scioto was exploring its “bugs as drugs” approach to treat other conditions, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Joe Trebley says science unexpectedly opened a different door, revealing that the startup’s first product may actually be effective against autism.