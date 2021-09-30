CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supercell-backed Trailmix releases its debut game Love & Pies

By Aaron Astle
pocketgamer.biz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrailmix’s debut game Love & Pies is now available on the App Store and Google Play Store. During testing the game boasted strong performance metrics and positive qualitative feedback, with Day 30 retention being above 20%. “Long term retention is the most important metric for us here,” said Trailmix CEO...

TouchArcade

Love & Pies - Merge Game

Can you solve the mystery of the Windmill Cafe? When someone burns down a family cafe, everyone’s a suspect! Follow the …. Can you solve the mystery of the Windmill Cafe? When someone burns down a family cafe, everyone’s a suspect! Follow the exciting storyline to help Amelia find answers - and maybe even the love of her life. Merge cakes, cookies and other yummy treats to serve customers and restore the cafe. Once you try Love & Pies you will forget about other merge games — this one will keep you on your toes as you solve delicious mysteries. Play this irresistible merge adventure now! A tasty new game full of excitement Love & Pies is a brand new merge game where you can combine tasty treats to make them even sweeter. Discover something unique, easy to learn and hard to put down. Solve satisfying mysteries as you give Amelia’s cafe a fresh makeover! Create delicious treats Merge cute cakes, cookies and coffee to serve hungry customers! Discover endless new recipes and expand your cafe menu to keep giving your customers new kinds of treats. Renovate & design your cafe Design your dream cafe from scratch and bring it to life! You can choose from a range of fashionable decorations to put your own mark on the place. Every room needs your expert eye. An exciting and amusing merge game that will make you forget about the other home and garden decoration games. Endless drama, love and scandals Uncover juicy secrets in every room as Amelia solves mysteries in her family cafe. In a story full of twists and turns, you’ll meet flirty strangers, sexy exes, nasty rivals, eccentric relatives, adorable pets and friendly customers. If you like merge games then Love & Pies is just for you. Merge tasty treats and serve customers to solve the delicious drama and discover Amelia’s love story. On top of this, you will be able to design your dream cafe! In Love & Pies you’ll: • MERGE sweet ingredients to make cakes, pies and other treats • RELAX as you play a fun and interactive merge game • DISCOVER new secrets to the story and new plot twists • SOLVE the mysteries of the old cafe • MAKEOVER the old rooms and garden with fresh new design.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Netflix Released A VR Game Based On One Of Its Anime Shows

Netflix has apparently released a VR game. Yes, you read that right. Although calling it a game might be a bit of stretch, it looks and feels like a game, however simple it may be. You could also think of it as an interactive experience in virtual reality. The new...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Zarude makes its debut in Pokémon GO to celebrate the release of Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle

Pokémon’s latest movie, Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, will release worldwide on Netflix on Friday, October 8th. The movie will feature a new Pokémon – Zarude, the Rogue Monkey. In celebration of the movie’s launch, Zarude will also make its debut in the world of Pokémon GO. Niantic is also introducing some new content inspired by the movie to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Bayonetta 3 Gameplay Finally Debuts, Releases in 2022

Years after its initial announcement and reassurances that development is going smoothly, Nintendo and PlatinumGames finally debuted the first gameplay for Bayonetta 3. It sees the signature hero returning with a brand new look and some new tricks up her sleeve. Check it all out below. Battling in a contemporary...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Pokemon Releases Two New Trailers About Its Upcoming Games

Today, the Official Pokemon Company released two new trailers, each delivering brand new information on the upcoming games Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Two brand new trailers were released today on the Official Pokémon Company’s YouTube channel, one for the upcoming Pokemon Brilliant...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Back 4 Blood’s Launch Trailer Hypes Its Upcoming Release

To celebrate its upcoming release, Turtle Rock Studios just unveiled a brand new launch trailer for Back 4 Blood. This news came by way of the Tokyo Game Show 2021 event, which showcased the following video. While there wasn’t really any new information revealed about Back 4 Blood in the...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.biz

PGC Digital: How to ideate in the hypercasual games space

As the hypercasual mobile games market expands there has been a flow of original games, and of unoriginal, copycat products trying to squeeze into the market. Speaking at PGC Digital #8, Sunday Games game lead André Noller explains how to ideate for a hypercasual game and avoid the risk of becoming another dead end copycat.
VIDEO GAMES
eteknix.com

ROCCAT Releases its New Sense Series Gaming Mousepads

ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s award-winning PC peripheral brand, has announced the general retail availability of its new Sense series mousepads. Four all-new mousepads join ROCCAT’s popular Sense AIMO RGB mousepad to fill out the range. The new Sense mousepads come in a variety of optimal mousepad sizes designed to enhance your gaming experience: Mini (250x210mm) for small gaming spaces, Square (450x450mm) for more vertical space, and the XXL (900x420mm) designed to house both mouse and keyboard.
pcinvasion.com

October 2021 PC game releases — Far Cry 6, Back 4 Blood, House of Ashes, and more

It’s a new month and we’re going to see a few spooky offerings since it’s almost Halloween. The PC game releases in October 2021 include horror games like The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, Back 4 Blood, Alan Wake Remastered, and Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water. We’ll also see Far Cry 6, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, FIFA 22, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, Age of Empires IV, and Riders Republic. Lastly, Darkest Dungeon 2 enters Early Access, while Wasteland 3 bows out with its final expansion.
FIFA
hardcoredroid.com

Love and Pies Comes Out of the Oven onto Google Play

A dramatic casual puzzle game from Trailmix Ltd., Love and Pies just released for Android devices. The game follows protagonist Amelia, who runs her family’s cafe. After Amelia’s divorce, she moves to her mom’s cafe, only to find it mysteriously burned down. As Amelia searches for answers, she’ll explore a complicated love life filled with flirty strangers, exes, rivals, eccentric relatives and cute pets.
RECIPES
mxdwn.com

The New Match and Merge Mobile Game, Love and Pies, is Now Available

The snacking themed merge puzzle game, Love and Pies, has just become available for free to play on iOS and Android devices this week. So far, it has received 4.8 stars out of 5 on the App Store and 4.4 stars out of 5 on Google Play. The game takes place in a café, but this café is a crime scene where players must help the owner’s daughter and single mother, Amelia, find the culprit to a crime in which a family café was rudely burned down and help her search for the possibility of love. Amelia has just left her simple life in the country behind in order to help her mother run her café. However, upon her arrival her mother is missing and the café has been turned to rubble. The developers of Love and Pies is Trailmix, the London based company also responsible for the hit puzzle game in 2012, Farm Heroes Saga. They are very excited for players to try out their new game.
VIDEO GAMES
phillyfunguide.com

Love Games

DATES: Oct 5 - Dec 14 (10 sessions) LOCATION: MAAS Building, 1325 N Randolph St. Philadelphia. TUITION: $500 Early Bird Registration before Sept 27. ​(please contact us for sliding scale tuition options) COVID POLICY: All participants must be vaccinated and wear masks at all times. CONTACT: thedeepplayinstitute@gmail.com.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Pokemon GO Zarude : tips to catch this Mythical monster

The most important Pokemon in the game Pokemon GO right now is Zarude! This monkey Pokemon won’t be the most important Pokemon in the game forever, but from October 1 through October 10, Zarude is part of some Special Research you’re going to feel compelled to complete! This is a limited edition Pokemon situation!
VIDEO GAMES
nowdecatur.com

Chase Rice To Release Debut Album In November

Chase Wright will release his debut album, called Intertwined, on November 5th. The 10-song project will coincide with the kickoff of a seven-city tour headlined by Chase. Tin Roof's Nashville Hits the Roof launches in St. Louis also on November 5th, and admission to all shows are free. Chase said,...
MUSIC
pocketgamer.biz

PGC Digital: The importance of live ops

Live ops can help increase retention and further monetise mobile games after release, without a large update. Imperia Online marketing and business development manager Aleksandar Ivanov spoke at PGC Digital #8 about the importance of, types and benefits of live ops. Ivanov discussed using different types of events throughout the...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.biz

PGC Digital: How to enhance the first time user experience

The make-or-break point for mobile games often relies on a user’s first experience once loading a game. Electric Square lead user experience designer Kristina Miles explains how to enhance this first time user experience (FTUE) and increase retention in your mobile games at PGC Digital #8. The abandonment rate for...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.biz

1939 Games raises $5.3 million to bring Kards to mobile

Icelandic game development studio 1939 Games has raised $5.3 million to bring its flagship title, Kards, to mobile devices. Kards is a free-to-play card collecting game within a WWII setting involving constructing card decks and deploying different strategies to win, and is currently available on PC. 1939 Games was founded...
VIDEO GAMES
Whiskey Riff

‘Game of Thrones’ Drops Teaser For New Prequel, “House Of The Dragon”

Game of Thrones is really out here playing with our feelings on a Tuesday. The show has been rocking our worlds since 2011, and I’ll be the first to say, I’ve never been a big believer in shows based off of books working out for any period of time… However, Game of Thrones has proved me wrong. As we anticipate the prequel to Yellowstone, titled Y:1883, Game of Thrones is working on a prequel of their own, “House Of The Dragon.” And now, we officially have a […] The post ‘Game of Thrones’ Drops Teaser For New Prequel, “House Of The Dragon” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TV SERIES

