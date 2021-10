The Android landscape has definitely changed significantly in the past few years. Huawei is no longer n the Top Five, and the likes of Xiaomi and OPPO have risen through the ranks more than ever before. Software updates have also become an important bullet point for manufacturers who are now racing to prove they’re part of that growing trend. In light of that, OPPO is one of the first to announce the global version of its upcoming ColorOS 12 and is making a stronger public commitment to supporting its myriad phones.

