CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Why is it important to treat psoriasis?

Medical News Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePsoriasis is an chronic autoimmune condition that affects the skin. Without treatment, the symptoms of psoriasis can worsen, and it can lead to other complications, such as psoriatic arthritis and diabetes. Psoriasis causes the body to produce new skin cells in days rather than weeks. These cells accumulate on the...

www.medicalnewstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

World-First Brain Implant Successfully Treats Resistant Depression in a Patient

Depression can be a frighteningly relentless condition. Luckily, researchers around the world are constantly working on new treatment options, such as a newly designed brain implant for resistant depression. Altogether, up to a third of people with depression don't respond or become resistant to treatment. No medication or therapy type seems to help. For those with such treatment-resistant depression, the future can look especially bleak.   This is what happened to Sarah, a 36-year-old woman who's had severe and treatment-resistant depression since she was a child. But a new proof-of-concept intervention has provided significant relief for Sarah, and could offer hope for many...
HEALTH
Sentinel

Why is sodium important for health what?

Currently we are bombarded about the dangers of consuming too much salt or counting scam an excess of sodium in the organism. However, it is necessary to clarify that sodium is a nutrient essential for the health of people . That you, in its right measure. Specifically, sodium is an...
HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guttate Psoriasis#Pustular Psoriasis#Skin Diseases#Skin Conditions
Best Life

Vaccine Maker Just Made This Chilling COVID Prediction

With more than half of the country fully vaccinated, the question of booster shots for the masses continues to be a major topic of discussion. While a large percentage of the vaccinated population is already eligible for additional doses of the existing vaccines, everyone may need more targeted shots down the line. One vaccine maker predicts that in the near future, the current vaccines will need to be updated, which means we could be due for a new COVID shot sooner than expected.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
USA Today

"Those 45,000 deaths in 3 days that were covered up" — No evidence was found that thousands of people died from Covid-19 vaccine

The claim: Almost 45,000 people who got the COVID-19 vaccinations died in 72 hours. As America’s vaccination efforts push on, some opponents continue to spread unsubstantiated stories of vaccine dangers. Recent confusion has been fueled by claims made in a discredited lawsuit. On July 19, attorney Thomas Renz filed a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
WORLD
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ideastream.org

Has Anyone Died After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine?

What are your questions about the coronavirus vaccine?. Ideastream Public Media's health team is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Physical Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Taking around 4,000 IU of vitamin D could help to ward off this symptom. Frequently becoming sick from respiratory infections like colds and the flu can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, research suggests. Vitamin D is critical to supporting the immune system and fighting off infection. Taking around...
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Why smokers have a lower risk of COVID-19

In a new study from Hiroshima University, researchers found a potential reason why lower numbers of COVID cases have appeared amongst smokers compared to non-smokers, even as other reports suggest smoking increases the severity of the disease. They also found two drugs that mimic the effect of chemicals in cigarette...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Eat Anything Made by This Company Right Now, FDA Says

The food products were held "under insanitary conditions," the agency says. When you buy something from the grocery store or order it online, as long as the packaging is sealed tightly and appears to be untampered with, you probably tend to trust that whatever is inside the box, bottle, can, or container is safe to consume. What you likely try not to think too much about are the conditions in which the products are made. With one food company, that's become impossible now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that they seized all of their products due to an infestation at their warehouse. Read on to find out which items you may need to toss from your kitchen as a result of the news.
HEALTH
Woman's World

Eating Too Much of This Type of Food May Cause Hair Loss

Most of us are already familiar with the idea of healthy and unhealthy fats. Healthy fats such as avocado, olive oil, and salmon are linked to numerous health benefits, from better heart health to a stronger immune system. Unhealthy fats, including fat from red meat and fried foods, are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Now, research suggests that a diet high in unhealthy fats may also be linked to hair loss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
geneticliteracyproject.org

Eating more cheese, milk, butter and other products laden with dairy linked to lowered risk of heart disease, study finds

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. An international team of scientists studied the dairy fat consumption of 4,150 60-year-olds in Sweden — a country with one of...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy