Central City head coach Danielle Clark summed up Reid’s play, “She’s our workhorse, go-to hitter and the one we rely on to get us a kill when we need it. She’s only played in half of our sets so far this year, but is still third in the conference in total kills. She leads the conference in kills per set, and teams have started to triple block on her in matches realizing how much she means to our offense.

