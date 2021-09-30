CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CU sued over denial of COVID vaccine religious exemption

A pediatrician and a medical student at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus are challenging denials of their requests for religious exemptions from the school’s COVID vaccination mandate, arguing in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that administrators are judging the “veracity” of personal religious beliefs in violation of the First Amendment.

