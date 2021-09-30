Grassley Q&A: Debt limit

Q: What’s up with the proposal that would require banks to report account holder information to the IRS?. A: The Biden administration is searching under every couch cushion in America to pay for its reckless multi-trillion dollar spending spree. I’ve got news for the big spenders. Nickle and diming America’s wage earners and retirees won’t pay for the $4.2 trillion package they want to ram down the throats of the taxpaying public and saddle our kids and grandkids with massive debt for generations to come. One of their biggest talking points is the need for Americans to pay their “fair share.” Translation: The middle class needs to grab their wallets. One of the boneheaded proposals being pushed by the administration is new reporting requirements on community banks and financial institutions. It would give the IRS access to financial transactions of nearly every individual with a bank account. Not only is this an assault on individual privacy, it would create expensive and burdensome requirements on Main Street lenders. I’ve called on the Biden administration to pull the plug on this unprecedented proposal. Expanding the federal government’s sticky fingers into tracking routine inflows and outflows of law-abiding taxpayer’s bank accounts is a massive intrusion into the financial affairs of Americans.

INCOME TAX ・ 19 HOURS AGO