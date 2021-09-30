Grassley Q&A: Debt limit
A: The debt limit is the amount of money the U.S. Treasury is authorized to borrow to meet spending obligations. The Constitution grants Congress the power of the purse strings and under federal law, the legislative branch of the federal government must approve borrowing authority to allow the executive branch to pay the bills. The debt limit provides Congress an opportunity to reevaluate spending and revenue policies to put the country on a sustainable fiscal path.
