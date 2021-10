Evanston City Council members Monday night offered a sendoff to City Manager Erika Storlie, despite their clearly mixed views about her performance. With some new council members elected in April on platforms that were clearly hostile to the current city administration, and two — Tom Suffredin (6th) and Cicely Fleming (9th) — re-elected who had voted against naming Storlie city manager last October — Storlie had clearly been on thin ice with the new Council since it was seated in May.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO