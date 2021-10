New York Mills Elementary is bringing back the Adopt-A-Class program for the 2021-22 school year (after missing a year due to COVID19 restrictions). The goal of this project is to build relationships between NY Mills businesses, students, and the community. Adopt-A-Class invites the community into the school in support of teachers and their students. This program is not intended to provide monetary support from businesses, but rather a chance for students to display art/classroom work, for community employees to come into the classroom, and possibly a chance for a field trip to the adoptive business.

