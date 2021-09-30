CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of MV planning capital improvement borrowing

By Margaret Stevens margaret.stevens@wcinet.com
 5 days ago

The City of Mount Vernon is looking to take advantage of cheap money by borrowing to complete some capital projects. City administrator Chris Nosbisch worked with Spears Financial on a $1.75 million bond that could be used to fund several capital projects that are among the council goals, these include remodeling the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Station, which used to be a church building, repairing Palisades Road and adding storage for the public works site.

