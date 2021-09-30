CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole Corner: Library Reads helps with book recommendation

By Cathy Boggs Cole Library
eastcentraliowanews.com
 5 days ago

Like most readers, I am always interested in book recommendations. Since it is impossible to read every book and people enjoy different types of books, when ordering new books for the library I often turn to Library Reads. Library Reads is a website that lists the top ten books published...

www.eastcentraliowanews.com

malheurenterprise.com

BOOK CORNER: Vale Club reviews, recaps summer's worth of good reads

VALE – Members of the Vale Book Club shared a summer’s worth of reading experience when they met Sept. 9 at the home of Twilla Hayden. The meeting was the first of a new club season after a summer hiatus. The session compared two books: Jessica Bruder’s 2017 nonfiction “Nomadland” and the classic John Steinbeck novel “The Grapes of Wrath.” Their summation follows:
VALE, OR
bookriot.com

Ditch That Book: The Importance of Weeding in Libraries

Basmo will transform you into a better reader, help you achieve your reading goals and enhance your reading experience!. It's an Android & iOS app created to help you develop your reading habits, keep track of your reading progress, journal your emotions and schedule when to read. Why Weed Library...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
themillennews.com

Library offers more than books

The weather is getting cooler and we hope you spend it curled up with a good book or a terrific movie you have borrowed from the library. But if you’re more interested in getting out we have you covered there as well. There’s all sorts of partnerships that our library system has with programs and attractions all over the state […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
etownian.com

Book Review: The Midnight Library

Matt Haig’s latest novel is the perfect read for anyone struggling with the effects of the pandemic. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig is one of the most relevant books for readers amid a pandemic. Haig masterfully guides his readers through the story with vibrant imagery and almost poetic details. His writing tackles heavy ideas with grace and leaves his readers with a message that resonates with anyone suffering from pandemic-related stress or uncertainty.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
mendocinobeacon.com

Community Library Notes: Good Reads

“Three Hours in Paris” by Cara Black is the story of Kate, a country girl, Gunther, a German detective, and an incredible assignment. In 1940 Kate stands at a window across from the Sacre-Coeur church on whose steps the Fuhrer is supposed to arrive. Instead, he bends down to comfort a crying child, and Kate misses her shot. Admiral Lindau bleeds instead of Hitler. Gunther, the detective, is in charge of finding the sniper. Hitler himself requested this.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
witanddelight.com

A Book Recommendation for Every Mood This Fall

If the act of reading a book could be represented by a season, that season would be fall. Everything about fall invites the opportunity to warm up with a book, a cozy blanket, and a nice cup of coffee or glass of wine, depending on the time of day. Like...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nny360.com

Banned books get a reading at Potsdam Public Library

POTSDAM — On the steps of the Potsdam Public Library on Sunday, competing with the roar of traffic on Park Street, a handful of book lovers read passages from books that have been challenged or banned from libraries and schools across the nation. Some of the selections might be surprising.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Joplin Globe

Libraries celebrate freedom to read with Banned Books Week

Libraries, teachers, publishers, booksellers and avid readers are marking the annual Banned Books Week, a national initiative that celebrates the freedom to read, seek information and share ideas. The initiative aims to spotlight books and other materials that have faced challenges, or attempts to remove or restrict them, or have...
JOPLIN, MO
kingstonthisweek.com

Help celebrate Library Month

October is Canadian Library Month and the third week of October is recognized as Ontario Public Library Week. We’re busy planning talks and workshops to celebrate libraries and library service. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The Picton Branch Library...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Journal

Banned books invite a read

NEW ULM — This week, visitors to the second floor of the New Ulm Public Library will see a display of some of the most popular and controversial books in their collection. The display is part of the American Library Association’s (ALA) annual Banned Books Week. For the last 39 years, the ALA has celebrated challenged books during the last week of September.
NEW ULM, MN
umassmed.edu

Library book display: The Science of Emotion

The Library's October book display is entitled "The Science of Emotion." The full lists of eBooks and print books are available on this LibGuide. Print books are on display throughout the Library.
WORCESTER, MA
Weirton Daily Times

Free book exchange library at park

Tomlinson Run State Park Campground now has a free book exchange library thanks to the efforts of a teen who is not from the local area but who has camped there and likes to read. Lillian Floyd, a junior at Parkersburg High School and a member of Girl Scout Troop 34016, initiated this Girl Scout Gold Award project — the highest award in Girl Scouting. “I built the Free Book Lending Libraries and installed them in three West Virginia state parks — Audra State Park, Tomlinson Run State Park and Cedar Creek State Park,” Floyd explained. “I got this idea when I was camping, and I didn’t have anything left to read that I brought with me. I started the project in the spring, collecting book donations from the community and building the boxes with my dad for a few months, then installed the boxes in late July and August,” she added. “Campers or community members can bring any type of book to the library, so long as it isn’t in poor condition. After all, this library caters to people of all ages and interests,” she continued. “Campers or community members may bring as many books as they like, or they may take a book to enjoy even if they don’t have anything to give back. The purpose of the library is to make reading convenient and accessible.” Joining Floyd at the book exchange library installed at Tomlinson Run State Park is Samuel Morris, Tomlinson Run State Park superintendent.
PARKERSBURG, WV
williamsonherald.com

Former librarian to read new children's book at Nolensville Library

Karen Tucker, author of “Nolen the Bear Finds a Home,” will read aloud during a special storytime presentation at the Nolensville Public Library Friday at 10:30 a.m. What makes this visit extra special is that Tucker was the children’s librarian at the library for several years before retiring in 2015.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
nique.net

Books return to library shelves

After a year transformed by the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the Georgia Tech Library was compelled to shift most of its resources and services to a digital format, the Library is finally welcoming back its Core Collection of physical books. The collection has been missing from the Institute’s library since renovations on Price Gilbert began in 2017, but were not brought back until now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

October 2021 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations

Welcome to Book Riot’s October 2021 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! Fall is arguably the best time for reading. The leaves are changing, you’ve pulled out your cutest sweaters, and pumpkin spice lattes have made their glorious return. What new book should you read while living your best autumnal life? Let the planets be your guide! Find your October horoscope below, paired with a newly released book perfect for your sign.
LIFESTYLE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Friends of the Library Book Warehouse to Reopen

It looks like the daily COVID cases in Knox Co may be heading in a better direction. Barring any drastic changes, we will reopen the book warehouse for our normal hours as of Thursday, Sept 23, 10 am – 6 pm. Regular hours for the public will then resume for Thurs, Fri, Sat, 10 am- 6 pm, through Saturday, November 13.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
The Independent

5 new books to read this week

A Booker Prize-nominated novel and a new offering from a Pulitzer Prize-winning favourite, this week is jam-packed with great reads…Fiction1. Bewilderment by Richard Powers is published in hardback by William Heinemann, priced £18.99 (ebook £9.99). Available nowCongratulations to Richard Powers, who is shortlisted for the #2021BookerPrize with ‘Bewilderment’#BookerPrize #Bewilderment pic.twitter.com/R8UHA8qZex— The Booker Prizes (@TheBookerPrizes) September 15, 2021Astrobiologist Theo Byrne has spent his career searching the skies for life beyond the cosmos; he’s also a recent widow fighting to protect his 9-year-old from a system that wants him labelled with Asperger’s. When Robin is threatened with expulsion from school, Theo whisks...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
iBerkshires.com

Adams Free Library Book Sale

ADAMS, Mass. — The Friends of the Adams Free Library will hold the annual sale of nearly new, used and donated adult and children’s books, paperbacks, magazines and other items Oct. 8, 9, and 11. The sale will be held in the lower Miller Annex on:. Friday, Oct. 8 from...
ADAMS, MA
thedanielislandnews.com

I’m reading your book

“I’m reading your book,” my Aunt Toogie piped up over breakfast. I interpreted her remark as trendy agreement with an explanation I had just delivered on my plan to add more starting pitchers to my fantasy baseball lineup. As the season nears its close, this maneuver will preserve my lead in innings pitched. I launched into a compliment of her fantasy baseball skills when my lovely wife, Grace, interrupted.
CHARLESTON, SC

