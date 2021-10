As of Sept. 27, Jones County’s 14-day positivity rose nearly 3% to 12.1%. The seven-day stats rose 3.9% to 14.8%. Statewide, both for the past seven and past 14 days, the positivity rate sat at 9.4%. Under “total positive cases,” the dashboard listed 80 for Jones County in the last seven days, an increase of two over last week. For total cases, the county sits at 3,565.

JONES COUNTY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO