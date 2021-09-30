Leaky plumbing, cracks in the space station

The main water shut-off valve in our house has been leaking a little for years. In order to replace it, the city would have had to shut the valve to the water coming into the house. The trouble was, they couldn’t find it. Our house was built around the turn of the century and the Water Department did not have any record of our water line. I wrapped the valve which slowed the leak and we waited until this year when they found our water line as they were updating their system.