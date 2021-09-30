Guest Column: Respect, empathy long-standing traits that should continue
Last Thursday the new mask requirements took effect in Mount Vernon. I’m at peace knowing that my daughters and their peers will have an extra layer of protection around them at school. But more than that I feel deep sadness for the way this community is reacting in light of this change. Name-calling, threats of lawsuits, and pulling children out of school. I’m sure the inboxes of our administrators and board members are full of messages that will keep them up at night as they prepare to do their best for our kids in the morning.www.eastcentraliowanews.com
