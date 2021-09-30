CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two injured in one-vehicle crash

Zachary Cornwell, 29, Cedar Rapids, and Nicholas Michalicek, 28, Cedar Rapids, were injured in a single vehicle crash on Hoosier Creek Road at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22. Cornwell and Michalicek were transported to hospitals for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries by Area Ambulance Service. Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

