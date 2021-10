Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp had another big day Sunday in the team's Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Rams looked like the best team in football on Sunday, dominating the Bucs en route to a 34-24 win. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was dominant, and part of that was the continuing connection with Kupp outside. He's had a dominant start to the season, and as long as both parties remain healthy, there's no reason to think Kupp will be held in check anytime soon.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO