TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The number one ranked Seminole Soccer team (9-0) wins their 12th consecutive ACC game since October 27, 2019, at home 5-0 against Pittsburgh (7-3). With the Seminole’s fifth shut-out of the year, they advance to 2-0 in ACC play. Tonight’s matchup with the Panthers resulted in FSU’s sixth game out of nine with at least 4 goals. The scoring opened up with a goal in the 4th minute from freshman Maria Alagoa. Alagoa’s goal was the second goal scored this season within the first four minutes joined by the 29-second goal at Auburn.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO