Local labor council endorses Waterloo, CF candidates in upcoming election
WATERLOO — A labor council that includes several unions in the Cedar Valley released its list of candidate endorsements in the upcoming city and school board elections. The Hawkeye Area Labor Council, a coalition of 83 affiliated public and private unions in 26 counties covering more than 16,000 members, voted to endorse a slate of candidates within its eastern Iowa area Tuesday night, according to the council’s executive director Rick Moyle.wcfcourier.com
Comments / 0