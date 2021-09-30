CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Local labor council endorses Waterloo, CF candidates in upcoming election

By Amie Rivers
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERLOO — A labor council that includes several unions in the Cedar Valley released its list of candidate endorsements in the upcoming city and school board elections. The Hawkeye Area Labor Council, a coalition of 83 affiliated public and private unions in 26 counties covering more than 16,000 members, voted to endorse a slate of candidates within its eastern Iowa area Tuesday night, according to the council’s executive director Rick Moyle.

